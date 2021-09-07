STATESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BETCO Inc., your trusted partner in the design and construction of custom self-storage buildings, today announced the launch of the self-storage industry's first "smart building". The BETCO smart building is the first and only building design to incorporate award-winning products and solutions from BETCO Inc., Janus International Group, Inc. and Nokē® Smart Entry.
The foundation of the smart building is a skillfully crafted custom BETCO building. It features award-winning roll-up doors from Janus International that are known for their ease of installation, operation and maintenance. The smart building is completed with robust technology and security products and integrations from the Nokē Smart Entry division. These innovative solutions include Nokē smart locks, Nokē smart keypads as well as smart camera and thermostat integration through the Nokē Smart Entry platform. News of the BETCO smart building launch comes on the heels of the BETCO team receiving the 2021 Inside Self Storage (ISS) Best of Business award for Best Development Consulting in the industry.
Commented BETCO's President, Shannon Marshall: "For more than 36 years, we've remained committed to delivering engineered and technology-driven products and service to our customers. That's why we're delighted to again, bring new innovations into the BETCO offering. We'll be able to offer more inclusive solutions to self-storage developers, owners and users."
The trifecta of award-winning products will permanently change the standard for class-A facilities in the self-storage industry by offering more robust and comprehensive solutions to the self-storage market. Owner operators with smart buildings will have the ability to generate more income through the complimentary combination of premium product offerings and solutions.
ABOUT BETCO
Since 1984, self-storage developers across the world have turned to BETCO to create custom self-storage buildings of every shape and size. While other self-storage building providers offer piecemeal products and services, BETCO's craftsman buildings are skillfully designed, manufactured and artfully constructed from the slab up. To find out why self-storage developers across the globe have turned to BETCO for turn-key building solutions, visit: http://www.BETCOinc.com.
ABOUT JANUS INTERNATIONAL
Janus International Group, Inc. (http://www.JanusIntl.com) is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, including roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and six locations internationally.
