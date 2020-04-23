SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BriteCore, the leading provider of next-generation core software solutions for insurers, is pleased to announce Beth Boettcher Finke and Glenn Weinstein have been elected to BriteCore's Board of Directors.
Beth Boettcher Finke is the Senior Vice President of North America Applications Consulting at Oracle, leading their cloud consulting transformation in the US. She spent over 19 years at Accenture, where she helped pioneer the company's cloud consulting business. Beth helped to establish the first methodology to rapidly and predictably deploy SaaS applications and later led the first enterprise, global deployment of a SaaS solution. She played a pivotal role in the rapid growth of what is now Accenture's Cloud First business. Beth lives in Denver, CO, where she serves on the Board of Directors for Rocky Mountain Chapter of Junior Achievement.
Glenn Weinstein is the Chief Customer Officer at Twilio. He was a co-founder of Appirio, one of the world's leading Salesforce and cloud computing consultancies. While at Appirio, Glenn built their consulting team and served as both CTO and CIO. During his leadership, the company grew from inception in 2006 to a $500M acquisition by Wipro in 2016. He also serves on the Advisory Board of Merivis, a nonprofit that prepares veterans for technology careers through training, mentorship, and job readiness. Glenn is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and served as a commissioned officer in the United States Navy for 8 years. He lives in Marietta, GA.
BriteCore CEO and co-founder Phil Reynolds commented, "We're delighted to welcome Beth and Glenn to our Board of Directors. Beth's experience managing large scale SaaS implementations and developing system integration partner programs will shape BriteCore's scaling strategy. Glenn's experience founding a successful organization and managing a fast-scaling service organization will give us a wider field of vision as we expand. I'm pleased to add their insight and guidance to our leadership team as we strive to deliver the best possible service to our customers."
This announcement follows BriteCore's recent election of board member John Cavoores, who brings four decades of insurance experience as a CEO, board member, and advisor to the P&C and private equity industries to the company.
ABOUT BRITECORE: BriteCore is a fully-managed core software platform for property and casualty insurers that supports digital transformation, emerging technologies, and new business models. BriteCore offers end-to-end insurance capabilities, including policy administration, claims management, underwriting rules and rating, agent quoting and inquiry, contact management, billing, imaging, printing, data warehousing, and reporting. Designed as a cloud-native solution, BriteCore is deployed using Amazon Web Services and is continually updated for maximum security, efficiency, and durability at scale. Insurance carriers, MGAs, and InsurTechs partner with BriteCore to gain a competitive edge through efficient operations, compelling customer experiences, and speed to market. For more information, please visit www.britecore.com.
