NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest (BBB) has named Optima Tax Relief a recipient of the 2021 Torch Award for Ethics in Orange County. The Torch Award is most prestigious honor bestowed by BBB to exceptional organizations for their dedication to integrity and ethical business practices.
"We are thrilled to have earned our second BBB Torch award for ethical business practices," said Optima CEO David King. When we formed Optima with a handful of employees, we believed that our ethical principles would bring us success. Ten years on, and hundreds of employees later, the Torch Award validates the unwavering commitment our team has made. I couldn't be prouder to be an Optimian!"
To select Torch Award recipients, an independent panel of community and business leaders evaluate companies for their performances in four key areas: Character, Culture, Customers, Community; more specifically, the character of the organization's leadership, how an authentic culture is being fostered, how the company prioritizes its relationship with customers, and the impact the organization is making in their community.
"Caring for our clients, our staff, and our community has been the bedrock of our company since day one," said Christine Bui, Optima's Chief Customer Officer. "Our employees go above and beyond to deliver the best experience and results for our clients and for one another. One of many reflections of our staff's passion for helping others is seen in their extraordinary engagement within our Optima Cares initiatives, which directly support social-welfare and charity services within the local community."
In winning this year's award, Optima becomes a two-time Torch Award recipient, having previously earned the honor in 2017. (Per BBB policy, a company can only be awarded a Torch Award every four years—making 2021 the first year Optima was eligible after receiving the honor in 2017.) Additionally, to qualify for a Torch Award, the BBB also requires organizations to be:
- A non-government affiliated company
- In business for three years or longer
- Earned an "A" rating from the BBB
- Have met all financial obligations
The Torch Award is just the latest in the series of awards Optima has earned this year, including the Orange County Civic 50, Top Workplaces USA, and several Stevie Awards for best-in-class Consumer Service.
"The Torch Award, as well as the other awards we have been honored to receive this year, all stem from the uplifting, people-first culture that Optima is built upon," said Kimberly Carson, Optima's Director of Human Resources. "Having a supportive, nurturing environment, unified around always doing what is right, is what powers our success."
To honor this year's winners and finalists, as well as several high schoolers being awarded scholarship grants, the BBB held a special event at the Hyatt Regency John Wayne Airport, in Newport Beach. The keynote presentation, given by Bob Dalton, founder and CEO of Sackcloth & Ashes. Dalton – who launched his company to help people struggling with homelessness after observing his mother's struggles with homelessness – gave an inspiring talk about the value of aligning entrepreneurship with social responsibility.
"This is the fifth year BBB has been recognizing outstanding companies in Orange County for their solid commitment to doing things the right way," said Shelley Bradley, Director of Signature Events for BBB Serving the Pacific Southwest. "The Orange County economy is filled with diverse industries, each excelling in their own unique ways. To highlight these exceptional companies, BBB was proud to host the inaugural Torch Award for Ethics celebration in Newport Beach, dedicated to the area's top ethical businesses."
More information about the Torch Awards and this year's winners is available at https://www.bbb.org/local/1126/torch-awards-for-ethics/orangecounty.
----------
About Optima Tax Relief
Optima Tax Relief is the nation's leading tax resolution firm providing assistance to individuals and businesses struggling with unmanageable IRS and state tax debts. Optima's commitment to delivering unparalleled service and results has transformed the tax resolution industry and earned the company numerous honors, including the Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau of San Diego, Orange and Imperial Counties, and Glassdoor's Best Places to Work. Offering full-service tax resolution and employing over 600 professionals, Optima has resolved over a billion dollars in tax debts for their clients, helping their clients achieve a better financial future by making their tax issues a thing of the past.
About Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest
For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau has been helping people find businesses, brands and charities they can trust. In 2020, people turned to BBB more than 220 million times for BBB Business Profiles on 6.2 million businesses and Charity Reports on 11,000 charities, all available for free at BBB.org. The International Association of Better Business Bureaus is the umbrella organization for the local, independent BBBs in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Incorporated locally in 1938, BBB Serving the Pacific Southwest serves Greater Arizona and Southern California, providing critical tools to ignite success including mentorship, online products and access to capital. Our objective expertise educates the community on ethical behavior in the marketplace and how businesses can build trust.
Media Contact
Brent Rickles, Optima Tax Relief, +1 (800) 536-0734, brent@optimataxrelief.com
SOURCE Optima Tax Relief