FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WillDom, a leader in enabling high-growth organizations to rightsource, strategize, and execute on their digital transformation initiatives, today announced the conversion of MAvha, a software development company that has extensive experience in the airline, healthcare, and insurance industries, from a strategic partner to a branch of WillDom. MAvha will now be rebranded and operate as WillDom Santa Fe, Argentina. By incorporating MAvha into the company, WillDom will increase its visibility in the Argentinian market by opening up its seventh office, as well as enhance its offerings in strategic industries.
"We are thrilled to welcome MAvha to the WillDom community," stated Andres Perea, co-founder and strategy director at WillDom. "We've been working with MAvha closely since 2019, and found that both of our companies reflect the same values and drive to make an impact in the technology space. We look forward to developing a deeper collaboration to face some of tech's greatest challenges."
MAvha was officially established in 2007, and originally started working for airlines, creating solutions and programs that integrated fidelity points and miles that could be used for flights, hotels, gas, and other services. MAvha eventually extended its capabilities to the insurance, labs, and pharmaceutical industries. Additionally, the company has been ahead of workplace trends since 2014 when they officially became a fully remote shop. MAvha, which employs 50 developers, brings a range of expertise in most open source technologies, including JavaScript, Node.js, and Java, to name a few.
"We're excited to take this next step with WillDom, and believe that becoming a WillDom branch will provide enormous benefits for our current team, as well as WillDom's current technical talent pool," stated Martin Marlatto, managing director at MAvha. "Since 2018, MAvha made a strategic decision to shift focus from the European markets to the US market and, with WillDom's successful relationships with US-based companies, believe they'll help us realize this vision."
Becoming a WillDom branch creates a symbiotic relationship between both WillDom and MAvha. On MAvha's end, they gain access to a vast technical talent pool of more than 3,700 top-tier software developers, engineers, and technologists that can help with current and future client projects. Additionally, MAvha will be able to utilize the full WAVE platform (partners only gain partial access), WillDom's proprietary platform that transforms everything from client and talent management, communications, onboarding, and so much more. With this conversion, WillDom will gain more of a presence in the region and be able to bolster its software development offerings in the key industries MAvha is proficient in.
In May, WillDom announced the conversion of OnceDev, making this the second office opening within three months. Catch up on the announcement, "WillDom Welcomes OnceDev to its Growing Network."
Learn more about becoming a WillDom branch by visiting WillDom.com, or email us at hey@willdom.com to get started today.
About WillDom
WillDom is a leader in enabling high-growth organizations to rightsource, strategize, and execute on their digital transformation initiatives. Through its proprietary end-to-end WAVE platform, WillDom utilizes its vast network of more than 3,700 best-in-class software developers, engineers, and technologists to provide organizations with software development that brings big ideas to life. If you need a partner for your digital journey or are looking to hire a full team, visit WillDom.com, read our blog at connect.willdom.com/blog , follow us on LinkedIn, or email us at hey@willdom.com today to access the power of the WillDom Ecosystem.
Media Contact
Chris Faust, Fastlane, +1 9739065553, chris@fastlane.co
SOURCE WillDom