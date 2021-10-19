CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BetterLesson, a leading provider of high-quality virtual and in-person K–12 professional learning, announces a partnership with EL Education, a leading K–12 education nonprofit working to close literacy opportunity gaps through its award-winning K–8 Language Arts curriculum and aligned professional learning. Together, the two organizations strengthen each other's missions of supporting educators in developing compassionate, curious, and ingenious students.
Now, educators can work one-on-one with BetterLesson Coaches on best practices to implement the EL Education Language Arts curriculum in their classrooms—resulting in confident implementations and excellent, equitable outcomes for more students across the nation.
The partnership empowers educators and their students, pairing BetterLesson's professional development with the EL Education Language Arts curriculum. Together, the two solutions shine a light on student-centered learning and give educators the resources needed to help their students succeed.
"We're thrilled to partner with BetterLesson," said Scott Hartl, President and CEO of EL Education. "All students deserve access to standards-based, content-rich, and culturally affirming curriculum. Our partnership with BetterLesson means that we will reach more students through instruction that challenges, engages, and empowers them."
"Our BetterLesson Coaches love EL Education's language arts curriculum," said Erin Osborn, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at BetterLesson. "We're excited to work together and help educators and their students succeed in literacy and beyond."
To learn more about BetterLesson, please visit BetterLesson.com.
About BetterLesson
BetterLesson provides 1:1 virtual coaching and small group professional learning to help educators to create classrooms where students drive their own learning, exercise choice and ownership, and develop the personal agency they need to succeed. They provide job-embedded support across a wide range of topics including instructional leadership, responsive and inclusive practices, flexible instructional models, and curriculum and academic content. BetterLesson has partnered with more than 30,000 educators across 47 states as well as D.C., Puerto Rico, and 5 countries internationally. The company hosts a growing library of evidence-based strategies with 500,000 average monthly users. BetterLesson values the pursuit of educational equity and is dedicated to ensuring every student—regardless of race, income, national origin, gender identity, ability, or location—has access to an excellent education. Learn more at BetterLesson.com.
About EL Education
EL Education is a national nonprofit partnering with K–12 educators to transform public schools and districts into hubs of opportunity for all students to achieve excellent equitable outcomes. We're guided by a vision of education equity and student potential, by a reimagined definition of student achievement, and by research-proven resources and practices, including the acclaimed EL Education K–8 Language Arts curriculum, Core Practices, and aligned professional learning. EL Education serves 440,000 students in diverse communities across the country. Learn more at ELEducation.org.
Media Contact
Jessica Cameron, BetterLesson, (303) 517-9944, jessica.cameron@betterlesson.com
SOURCE BetterLesson