The partnership pairs BetterLesson's dynamic professional learning supports with TeachFX's targeted analysis of student and teacher voice patterns to measure the impact of teaching practices
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --BetterLesson, a leading provider of high-quality virtual and in-person K–12 professional learning, announces a partnership with TeachFX, an app that measures student engagement using voice AI to show teachers personalized insights about how their instructional practices can help increase student talk in the classroom. The partnership will provide educators with a way to measure student impact when practicing new teaching strategies in the classroom that is safe, secure and aligned to FERPA's privacy standards.
BetterLesson's one-on-one, virtual coaching addresses educators' individual needs when pursuing professional growth in the classroom. With TeachFX, educators using BetterLesson's professional learning supports now have a secure and user-friendly way to immediately measure incremental shifts in their teaching practices on student engagement and classroom equity. The partnership between BetterLesson and TeachFX deepens BetterLesson's hallmark "try-measure-learn" framework, giving teachers real-time, actionable insights to refine their approach for improved student outcomes.
"Measuring the impact that evolving teaching practices have on student engagement and participation is perhaps the most powerful insight we can offer to educators during their professional journey," said Matthew Kennard, CEO of BetterLesson. "We're proud to level up our professional learning offerings through our partnership with TeachFX. Together, we're furthering our shared goal to modernize professional learning so that all students have access to a world-class education."
TeachFX uses voice-activated AI to measure student engagement by analyzing discourse patterns in the classroom. Educators can use TeachFX on their phone, tablet or laptop to record audio of their in-person or virtual classes. The app provides real-time targeted feedback that surfaces insights for teachers on their talk ratio, open-ended questioning, wait time and equity of voice.
In Detroit Public Schools, 300 teachers who participated in ongoing professional learning while using TeachFX as a formative assessment of their professional growth saw a 45% increase in student talk. This shift in talk, in a district where 90% of students come from underrepresented communities, supported their goal of equitable student voice in the classroom. Detroit Public Schools achieved this growth over time through professional learning workshops and other methods to refine teaching skills, demonstrating that TeachFX's impact is most profound when supported by intentional professional learning methods.
"To make a meaningful change in education, we have to focus on helping teachers become great facilitators and guides of student-centered experiences," said Jamie Poskin, Co-founder and CEO of TeachFX. "At TeachFX, we're pursuing more meaningful and equitable classroom dialogue through regular, automated feedback. BetterLesson's professional learning materials and personalized coaching ensure that educators can make TeachFX insights intentional and lasting."
BetterLesson with TeachFX is now available to schools and school districts.
To learn more about BetterLesson, please visit https://betterlesson.com.
About BetterLesson
BetterLesson provides 1:1 virtual coaching and small group professional learning to help educators to create classrooms where students drive their own learning, exercise choice and ownership and develop the personal agency they need to succeed. They provide job-embedded support across a wide range of topics including instructional leadership, responsive and inclusive practices, flexible instructional models and curriculum and academic content. BetterLesson has partnered with more than 30,000 educators across 47 states as well as D.C., Puerto Rico and 5 countries internationally. The company hosts a growing library of evidence-based strategies with 500,000 average monthly users. BetterLesson values the pursuit of educational equity and is dedicated to ensuring every student—regardless of race, income, national origin, gender identity, ability or location—has access to an excellent education. Learn more at http://www.betterlesson.com.
About TeachFX
Founded by a team of teachers, coaches and principals, TeachFX provides AI technology and personalized professional learning that helps educators see student talk, academic discourse patterns and the teaching practices that engage students in deeper learning. TeachFX currently helps more than 60 districts and 10,000 teachers get their students engaged in more meaningful, engaging and equitable classroom dialogue. Our district partners have been profiled by AASA, Learning Forward and the Washington Post for their innovative work to improve student learning and close opportunity gaps through our voice AI enabled professional development. Our work is grounded in decades of research that show that students need to talk to learn in class. And data that shows that despite the research, teachers tend to talk 80% of class time, limiting student learning, exacerbating stubborn opportunity gaps and further contributing to teacher burnout. TeachFX has developed the evidence-based "Talk To Learn" PD model to help teachers increase student talk in their classrooms. With TeachFX, our partners measurably increase student talk in their classrooms, deepen student learning and close opportunity gaps. Learn more at https://www.teachfx.com.
Media Contact
BetterLesson, BetterLesson, (608) 216-7300, marketing@betterlesson.com
SOURCE BetterLesson