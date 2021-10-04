SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Betterview, the company behind the leading Property Intelligence and Data Aggregation Platform for the Insurance industry, today announced the launch of PartnerHub, giving users access to relevant third-party data directly within the Betterview interface and API.
Betterview has become a leader in property intelligence through the transparent use of machine learning on high-quality aerial imagery. PartnerHub adds additional intelligence from outside partners such as HazardHub, e2Value, Canopy Weather, RedZone, and more.
"Our goal has always been to give carriers the best understanding of risk to empower confident decisions at every stage of the policy lifecycle," said Betterview co-founder and chief of operations David Tobias. "Bringing data from our partners and combining it with our technology will lead to smarter and more efficient workflows. It's an exciting addition to the Betterview platform."
Insurers have long used third-party data to augment the Betterview platform, but the effort to integrate this data has never been trivial. PartnerHub delivers all the benefits of third-party data integration with none of this extra work, according to Betterview's Director of Product Management, Jason Bonner. "With PartnerHub, we have gathered together a growing family of the best property intelligence providers directly into our platform," Bonner said. "In conjunction with Betterview's intelligent flagging system, customers can quickly identify risky properties via UI or API without wading through third-party data dictionaries to find which data matters. Data can now be gathered and highlighted at the press of a button, greatly reducing total cost of ownership."
PartnerHub works in harmony with Betterview's PropertyAction flagging engine. Users can write custom rules to flag properties based on their specific needs. For example, one carrier may use data sourced from RedZone to flag all properties at serious risk from wildfire damage where Betterview identifies extensive tree overhang. Customers can then notify insureds to trim specific trees. In this way, data from Betterview and a trusted partner empowers action that benefits the carrier and the insured.
PartnerHub aligns with a core tenet of the Betterview platform: transform data into action, thereby helping carriers improve expense ratios, prevent future losses, and build better customer experiences. "In this industry, you never stop growing and improving," said Tobias. "But we believe that PartnerHub is a significant step towards our ultimate goal: to create a truly one-stop platform that carriers can use for all of their property intelligence needs."
