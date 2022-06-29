Jamie Aitken Brings Over 25 Years of Experience as an HR Leader and Practitioner
MENLO PARK, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Betterworks, the leader in modern performance management software, recently welcomed Jamie Aitken as its new Vice President, HR Transformation. In this position, Aitken will support Betterworks customers with innovative strategies to improve talent management practices, employee engagement, and culture. As a thought leader with a proven track record of managing change and producing measurable business results, Aitken's deep experience as an HR practitioner will help Betterworks' go-to-market team continue to build and execute on a vision that reflects where today's leaders are heading.
Aitken has a deep understanding of talent management strategies that have allowed her to have a positive impact on every organization she has been a part of. As a McKinsey-Certified facilitator, Jamie has also been instrumental in cultural transformations – supporting fundamental change with her background in executive coaching, change management, and employee experience strategies.
"I met Jamie when she was the Global Talent Management Leader at Bombardier where she was innovating HR processes, and I asked her to come to work for me at SuccessFactors," said Doug Dennerline, CEO at Betterworks. "We hired her there, and she had an incredibly positive impact on our growth and success. I believe she will have the same impact on Betterworks as we reimagine the talent process to meet the needs of today's workforce."
Aitken brings over 25 years of experience providing pragmatic, client-focused solutions while delivering organizational development strategies that drastically improved business performance. Her portfolio has spanned multiple industries and sectors, working both within organizations as an HR practitioner, as well as supporting them as a consultant.
"I am very excited to join Betterworks as its new Vice President of HR Transformation. Working with an organization that thrives on helping HR professionals around the world will be a rewarding experience, and I am eager to work alongside the passionate team of individuals who have made Betterworks the industry-leading organization it is today," said Aitken.
Aitken currently serves as an advisory board member at Wavemakers where she provides strategic insights to support the growth and development of their program.
About Betterworks
Founded in 2013, Betterworks develops best-in-class performance management solutions that enable exceptional results and put employee experience at the heart of how companies align, motivate, retain and develop their people. Unlike monolithic legacy HR technology, Betterworks' lightweight and enterprise-ready SaaS solutions for check-ins, feedback, employee engagement, and recognition are built to scale for businesses of all sizes. Our customers' employees are proven more engaged and satisfied in their roles, which is why industry leaders like Intuit, Freddie Mac, Asurion, Udemy, Vertiv, HCSC, and the University of Phoenix rely on Betterworks to manage and enable performance. Betterworks is backed by Kleiner Perkins, Emergence Capital, and John Doerr.
For more information, visit http://www.betterworks.com.
