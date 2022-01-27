MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Betterworks, a leader in performance management and employee engagement solutions, announced its sponsorship of veteran PGA golfer, Luke List, and 2020 ShopRite LPGA Ladies Classic winner and Ladies European Tour golfer, Mel Reid. Both athletes turned pro in 2007 and will wear Betterworks branding during all domestic and international competitions through 2024.
As a company committed to empowering people and organizations to achieve the extraordinary, Betterworks is proud to sponsor professional athletes whose values align with the company's philanthropic programs and mission-driven culture. Mel Reid is an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights and gender equality in sports while Luke List actively supports several charities including the Special Olympics. List also has a degree in Human and Organizational Development from Vanderbilt University, which is one of the Betterworks areas of expertise.
"Betterworks' culture is based on four key values, and the most important one is to do the right thing," said Doug Dennerline, CEO and Executive Chairman of Betterworks. "That's why we are delighted to form brand partnerships with Luke and Mel. They are both exceptional athletes and inspiring individuals on and off the golf course."
"I believe in Betterworks' commitment to helping organizations of all sizes perform better and achieve ambitious goals with advanced technology and expertise. I'm excited to have Betterworks as a partner." said List.
"Betterworks is a mission-driven organization committed to building the best solutions for its customers while uplifting its team," said Reid. "I'm excited to partner with Betterworks because it's a brand that values equity, hard work, and transparency."
Betterworks' performance management solution enables managers and employees to track goals, give and receive 360-degree feedback, and provide intelligent coaching that leads to a more engaged workforce — ultimately driving outstanding company results. To learn more about Betterworks' company culture and brand ambassadors, visit its sponsorships page.
About Betterworks
Betterworks closes the loop between people, strategy, and results, enabling organizations to align even their most sprawling, dynamic teams. Industry leaders such as Intuit, Freddie Mac, Asurion, Udemy, Vertiv, HCSC, and the University of Phoenix rely on Betterworks to accelerate strategic growth by supporting transparent goal setting, enabling continuous performance, and gleaning real-time employee engagement insights.
Betterworks is backed by Kleiner Perkins and Emergence Capital. John Doerr, iconic investor, OKR pioneer, and author of New York Times Best Seller "Measure What Matters," is a board member, and Josh Bersin, global HR thought leader, serves as an advisor. For more information, visit http://www.betterworks.com.
