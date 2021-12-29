SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bevy Homes today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Bevy Homes, a company set to disrupt the traditional leasing experience with its all-encompassing business model, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Bevy Homes is headed up by real estate industry veteran Maggie Washburn. Maggie has over a decade of experience in the residential real estate leasing and property management space, and she has proven herself as an asset by implementing successful sales strategies and deftly managing diverse teams. Maggie is a lifelong resident of the Bay Area and brings a wealth of local market knowledge to Bevy Homes.
Bevy Homes is the premier destination for apartment leasing in San Francisco. The company partners clients with reputable agents who introduce them to the community and serve as their point of contact throughout the leasing process. It empowers its network of agents to nurture the client journey and facilitate high-touch, personalized transactions. Bevy Homes maintains a large verified inventory of units, and the firm specializes in helping young professionals relocate to the Bay Area.
Partnering with Side will ensure Bevy Homes remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Bevy Homes with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Bevy Homes will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Nobody knows the Bay Area like Bevy Homes, and we're excited to scale up and provide more clients with more options for apartment leasing," Washburn said. "By partnering with Side, we'll be able to access its state-of-the-art marketing, technology, administrative, and legal services, which will propel us toward even greater client success."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Bevy Homes
Bevy Homes is a residential real estate leasing firm offering end-to-end services for apartment seekers in the Bay Area. Its dedicated agents help individuals relocate to San Francisco, and the company offers a sleek, user-friendly platform for searching its extensive inventory of units. To learn more about Bevy Homes, visit http://www.bevyhomesca.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, side.marketing@sideinc.com
SOURCE Side