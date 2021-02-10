PISCATAWAY, N.J., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Like Minds Consulting Inc. today announced it has entered a partnership with CAOSYS to expand its security product portfolio and provide Governance, Risk and Compliance solutions to Oracle E-Business suite customers.
Like Minds is known in the Identity and Access management industry for protecting the digital identities and provide secure access to digital assets of their customers across the globe by implementing best of the class leading security solutions in the industry.
"We are very excited to work with CAOSYS," said Ram Krishnamurthi, C.E.O of Like Minds Consulting Inc. "Teaming up with CAOSYS will put us in position to offer GRC solutions to all the customers who are either looking to replace the existing Oracle GRC tool or looking to implement Governance, Risk and Compliance management to the Oracle E-Business suite platform."
Craig O'Neill, CTO at CAOSYS, said, "We are thrilled to be joining forces with Like Minds. They are a well-established and highly respected organization whose core values and vision reflect our own. Like Minds understand the marketplace and recognize the benefits and value our solutions offer, and so have selected CAOSYS to broaden their portfolio. This new partnership will bring Like Minds into the GRC space, help us broaden our reach and ultimately help many more organizations satisfy their GRC related requirements."
For more information, please visit https://likemindsconsulting.com/grc/
About Like Minds Consulting Inc:
LikeMinds consulting is a leading provider of consulting, systems integration and managed services and focuses on Identity and Access Management, Application Security, Governance, Risk and Compliance solutions. The company specializes in the Ping Identity suite, Sail Point, Radiant Logic, Oracle Identity and Access Management, AWS and Microsort Azure, Hashicorp and DevOps.
About CAOSYS:
CAOSYS is an ISV within the GRC and productivity space. CAOSYS solutions offer a broad suite of capabilities to help satisfy a multitude of requirements for organizations using Oracle enterprise applications, from Access Risk Management to Auditing & Monitoring to Operational Reporting and more. CAOSYS is all about agility, quality, innovation, and value.
Media Contact
Ramnath Krishnamurthi, www.likemindsconsulting.com, +1 (732) 648-6930, ramnath@likemindsconsulting.com
Craig O Neil, CAOSYS, craig.oneill@caosys.com
