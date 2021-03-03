SARASOTA, Fla., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beyond Realty today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate brokerage that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Beyond Realty, known for its innovative marketing, attention to detail, and white-glove customer service, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Beyond Realty was founded by the talented mother and son team of Wendy and Darren Dowling, U.K. natives who have called Florida home since 2003. A veteran industry professional with nearly four decades of experience, Wendy Dowling is the founder and former CEO of an international real estate investment company and has been a licensed Florida agent since 2007. An author, former managing broker, and certified home stager, Wendy combines her experience and passion to get results. She has a proven track record of selling properties quickly and for top dollar. Darren Dowling, a licensed agent in Florida since 2015, is a champion cyclist who formerly owned a thriving sporting goods company. His strong background in business and sales has contributed to his real estate success; he is the recipient of multiple production achievement awards and was voted SRQ Magazine's Best of SRQ in the REALTOR® category in 2020.
Partnering with Side will ensure Beyond Realty remains at the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while allowing its agents to continue delivering premium services to their clients. Beyond Realty agents are fully supported by a one-of-a-kind premium brokerage platform, which provides transaction management, property marketing, lead generation, business growth opportunities, vendor management, and infrastructure solutions.
"We decided to align our business with a forward-thinking company that understands our luxury service," said Wendy Dowling. "Like our firm, Side is entrepreneurial, innovative, and progressive. Its comprehensive approach, which encompasses state-of-the-art marketing, tech, and support, gives us the freedom to focus our attention where it belongs — on our clients," added Darren Dowling.
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Beyond Realty
Beyond Realty is a forward-thinking Florida-based real estate firm providing comprehensive services to sophisticated buyers and sellers throughout Sarasota, Charlotte, and Manatee counties. Backed by innovative marketing solutions and the latest tech, the Beyond Realty team offers genuine support, trusted advice, and most importantly, a personal, white-glove approach that fosters long-term relationships. To learn more, visit http://www.beyondrealtyfl.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
