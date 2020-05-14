ROSELAND, N.J., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP®, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, will host a complimentary virtual summit on May 29, 2020 to provide critical insights, best practices and actionable guidance to help employers navigate a safe and effective return to work. The event, "Looking Beyond the Curve: Recovery and Engagement in the New World of Work," will run from 11:00am to 5:00pm ET and feature ADP experts leveraging unique research and data on topics including business continuity, evolving legislation, navigating compliance, and activating a workforce in flux.
"The world of work has seen a profound change," said Matt Levin, chief strategy officer for ADP. "While some trends were already emerging, like remote work and digital transformation of HCM technology, there has been an acceleration that will impact the way we work moving forward. All eyes are now on the workforce and how to safely and effectively return to work amid this change. As a trusted partner of businesses of all sizes for over 70 years, we want to provide employers with the insights, data, and guidance they need to help successfully make the transition."
Four event sessions will guide attendees through key considerations in the return to work:
- The Workforce Outlook Has Changed: Redefining the Future of Work
This conversation, fueled by ADP Research Institute's® comprehensive analysis on the workforce, will reveal important insights on the state of the economy to help employers manage the changes to the way we work.
- No Handshakes Please: Managing and Activating Talent in the New World of Work
As organizations navigate challenges in acquiring, managing, and engaging their workforce, an increasing number of workers are finding themselves in states of flux. This session will explore new pressures for leaders and how to approach management to engage their workforce and achieve shared success moving forward.
- Legislation for the Next Normal: Navigating Regulations and Staying Compliant
This discussion will help leaders navigate the changes that lie ahead as organizations move forward and workers return to the workplace. Topics will include legislative changes, health and safety, absence and PTO policies, privacy and human rights issues, and more.
- Industry-Leading Strategic Advisors Share Their Back-to-Business Game Plan
Attendees will hear from industry-leading advisors, across accountants, brokers and HCM consultants, about how they partner with their clients to adapt, mitigate risk, and leverage technology in a rapidly changing business environment.
In addition to the virtual event, more than 15 additional, on-demand sessions will be available on topics including payroll tax deferrals, leave management, HR outsourcing, employee engagement, safety and privacy, agile pay practices, financial wellness and more. Attendees can access these complimentary sessions at their leisure once the event concludes to continue learning based on their individual phase of recovery. Additionally, the entire event, including all sessions, keynotes and supporting deep dive sessions, will be available as a recording once the live event concludes.
For more information or to register for ADP's "Looking Beyond the Curve: Recovery and Engagement in the New World of Work" Summit, visit www.adp.com/virtualsummit.
About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)
Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com
ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People, are trademarks of ADP, LLC. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
Copyright © 2020 ADP, LLC. All rights reserved.
ADP-Media