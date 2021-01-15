SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global diabetes nonprofit Beyond Type 1 celebrates the two year anniversary of the launch of Beyond Type 2 - a digital platform for those impacted by Type 2 diabetes, available in English and Spanish. Additionally, today marks the launch of a new way for people with Type 2 diabetes to connect - the Beyond Type 2 Community, a closed social network operated by the organization.

Beyond Type 2 is a program of diabetes nonprofit organization Beyond Type 1, providing a home online for those impacted by Type 2 diabetes. Beyond Type 2 operates parallel websites and social media channels in English and Spanish, with unique content tailored to each audience.

Since Beyond Type 2 launched in 2019, the web and social platforms have grown to serve a network of nearly half a million individuals impacted by Type 2 diabetes. Across English and Spanish platforms, Beyond Type 2's resources, articles, and personal stories strive to provide readers the resources and support to manage and thrive with Type 2 diabetes.

Today's launch of the Beyond Type 2 community - which also includes a Spanish-language section - provides another critical way for people with Type 2 diabetes to connect. The goal of the community, which can be accessed via web browser on desktop or via iOS or Android phone apps, is to provide a safe space online for anyone impacted by Type 2 diabetes (those who live with T2D or care for someone who does) to connect, troubleshoot, interact, and learn. If you or someone you love is impacted by Type 2 diabetes, request to join the community here.

Far too often, a Type 2 diabetes diagnosis carries shame and stigma. While Beyond Type 2 will continue to work to educate the general public, address misinformation and combat stigma related to Type 2 diabetes, this community needs dedicated spaces online - like the new Beyond Type 2 Community App - to connect.

"In the two years since launch, we've grown Beyond Type 2 into a rich, diverse resource and community for everyone impacted by Type 2 diabetes," said Beyond Type 1 CEO Thom Scher. "The growth of the platform has been possible because of generous support from our Founding Partners; in 2021, we're excited to be welcoming all of last year's partners back and adding an additional partner focused on cardiovascular health."

Beyond Type 2 is grateful for the continued support of Founding Partners Abbott (FreeStyle Libre 2), the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists (ADCES), Lilly (Baqsimi), and Roche Diabetes Care (Accu-Chek®). Founding Partners were joined by Insulet (Omnipod) beginning in 2020 and Lilly (Trulicity) for 2021.

Beyond Type 2's partners share the program's vision of helping everyone impacted by Type 2 diabetes live well today.

Beyond Type 2 operates as a platform of registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization Beyond Type 1, whose mission is to improve the lives of those living with diabetes.

Explore Beyond Type 2 at beyondtype2.org and Beyond Type 2 en Espanol at es.beyondtype2.org. Join the new Beyond Type 1 community at community.beyondtype2.org.

About Beyond Type 1

Beyond Type 1 is a nonprofit organization changing what it means to live with diabetes. Through platforms, programs, resources, and grants, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community and providing solutions to improve lives today. Founded in 2015 with a focus on education, advocacy and the path to a cure for Type 1 diabetes, Beyond Type 1 has grown to also include programs for those with Type 2 diabetes. A new model of philanthropy, Beyond Type 1 aims to change what it means to live with chronic illness.

