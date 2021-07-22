WASHINGTON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beyond20 announced today its advancement to Premier Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program. This new designation reflects the DC-based consulting and training firm's depth of knowledge and ability to execute within the Now Platform®.
Beyond20 has long supported its clients with their mission of Changing Work LifeTM through a mix of best practice training (ITIL, Cyber Security, Agile/Scrum, etc.), consulting (Value Stream Mapping, Data Governance, etc.), and automation through technology implementation. The ServiceNow Premier Partner designation cements Beyond20's global positioning in continuing to offer world class digital acceleration services.
"We're excited to achieve this milestone in the ServiceNow Partner Program," said Brian Flora, Co-Founder and Principal at Beyond20. "It's great to be recognized for our capabilities and client successes and demonstrate our commitment to the Now platform."
Beyond20's transition to the Premier Partner segment recognizes achievements in the ServiceNow partner assessment methodology, which identifies the activities, accomplishments, and commitments that demonstrate Beyond20's level of ServiceNow investment and go-to-market maturity.
About Beyond20
Beyond20 is a transformation accelerator for industry and government clients alike. We integrate
best practice training, software implementation, and a variety of consulting offerings into targeted solutions that evolve our clients' IT and program management skills. We empower clients to accelerate digital transformation through IT Service Management, project management, Agile/Scrum, cloud, and cyber security solutions. Our technology partners include ServiceNow, Cherwell (acquired by Ivanti), BeyondTrust, OpsRamp, and Microsoft. Our clients include over 30% of the Fortune500, along with numerous universities and government agencies. Follow @beyond20 or visit https://www.beyond20.com to learn more.
