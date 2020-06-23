BOSTON, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BHE, a leading healthcare analytics company, has announced the formation of its Strategic Advisory Board. The initial appointments include Peter Neumann, ScD, Director of the Center for the Evaluation of Value and Risk in Health at Tufts Medical Center, and Samy Suissa, PhD, Distinguished James McGill Professor at McGill University. The Strategic Advisory Board will provide guidance for BHE's executive team as the company further establishes itself as the provider of the healthcare industry's leading enterprise real-world evidence analytics solution.
"We are excited to welcome such distinguished industry leaders as the inaugural members of our Strategic Advisory Board," said Joseph Menzin, Ph.D., founder and CEO of BHE. "Our new advisors are renowned experts in their respective fields. Dr. Suissa's deep roots and expertise in pharmacoepidemiology coupled with Dr. Neumann's experience in health services research and health policy poise us to continue our growth while bringing in new perspectives that will further bolster our capabilities."
BHE's flagship Instant Health Data (IHD) platform is used by over two dozen major life sciences and research organizations and supports the rapid analysis of real word-data sets. The self-service analytics platform is known for its speed and flexibility and can complete complex analyses that would have taken weeks or months in a matter of days or hours. Professors Suissa and Neumann will help inform the direction and further development of the IHD platform to ensure continued alignment with the analytics needs of the healthcare industry.
Dr. Samy Suissa is a Distinguished James McGill Professor in Epidemiology, Biostatistics and Medicine at McGill University and Director of Clinical Epidemiology at the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal. Professor Suissa founded the McGill Pharmacoepidemiology Research Unit and currently leads CNODES, the Canadian Network for Observational Drug Effect Studies. He is on the editorial boards of several journals, and has published over 500 papers, including conducting several pharmacoepidemiological studies on the risks and benefits of medications for the treatment of many chronic diseases.
Dr. Neumann is the Director of the Center for the Evaluation of Value and Risk in Health at Tufts Medical Center and formerly was on the faculty of the Harvard School of Public Health. His research focuses on the use of comparative effectiveness research and cost-effectiveness analysis in healthcare decision making and has published over 250 medical papers and has written widely on the role of clinical and economic evidence in pharmaceutical decision making and on regulatory and reimbursement issues in the U.S. healthcare system. Dr. Neumann is also the founder and director of the Cost-Effectiveness Registry, a comprehensive database of cost-effectiveness analyses in healthcare.
The announcement of the Strategic Advisory Board follows the news of BHE's $78 million growth funding investment last May led by Silversmith Capital Partners and Transformation Capital to accelerate the development and market expansion of BHE's flagship Instant Health Data (IHD) platform.
About BHE
BHE is an innovative healthcare analytics company with over two decades of experience providing novel solutions to better understand the clinical outcomes and value of various patient care strategies. BHE is transforming the way analysts from diverse disciplines answer critical questions and make insightful predictions from large, complex databases using the market-leading Instant Health Data (IHD) platform. IHD is a fast, flexible and intuitive SaaS platform that empowers teams within life science companies, health plans and provider groups to implement deep analytics with little-to-no programming required. For more information, visit www.bhei.com as well as Linkedin and Twitter.