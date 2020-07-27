BOSTON, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BHE, a leading healthcare analytics company, is now Panalgo. The new name reflects the company's commitment to expanding the accessibility of trusted analytics across the healthcare ecosystem via its Instant Health Data (IHD) software. IHD is being used by leading healthcare organizations to answer their most pressing scientific, business and regulatory questions faster and more easily.
This rebrand reflects the company's growth and market expansion throughout life sciences departments – real-world evidence, outcomes research, epidemiology, safety, commercial analytics, and research and development – as well as with new healthcare customer segments, such as providers and payers.
"The healthcare industry has undergone monumental shifts over the past two decades, with the proliferation of large, complex databases and, simultaneously, the need to gain trusted, data-driven insights quickly," said Joseph Menzin PhD, CEO of Panalgo. "We chose the name Panalgo because it symbolizes 'an algorithm for everything,' a fitting description of our software's deep flexibility and broad applicability. We believe our new brand reflects and reinforces our commitment to helping healthcare organizations of all types continually improve upon transforming data into insights through analytics."
Panalgo's flagship IHD software is used by over two dozen major life sciences and research organizations around the globe and supports the rapid analysis of a wide range of healthcare data sources, including administrative claims, electronic health records, registry data and more. IHD allows teams to reduce the time needed to complete complex analyses from weeks to days. The software, which is purpose-built for healthcare, includes the most extensive library of customizable algorithms and automates documentation and reporting for easy collaboration.
"We have seen tremendous growth since we first launched IHD, primarily because of our platform's deep flexibility and its ability to answer questions so quickly. As we continue to develop new features, including our machine-learning module (IHD Data Science), and expanded data visualization tools, we recognized the need to create a brand that reflects our continual innovation and supports our future growth," said Jordan Menzin, CTO of Panalgo.
With more than a twenty-year history of trusted analytics, Panalgo remains committed to its foundational corporate values of being forward-thinking, approachable and authentic. Additionally, its Modeling and Strategy consulting team continues to provide strong offerings to the life science industry.
Today marks the launch of not only a new brand and name, but also a new website and visual identity. To learn more about Panalgo visit https://www.panalgo.com.
About Panalgo
Panalgo, formerly BHE, provides software that streamlines healthcare data analytics by removing complex programming from the equation. Our Instant Health Data (IHD) software empowers teams to generate and share trustworthy results faster, enabling more impactful decisions. To learn more, visit us at https://www.panalgo.com.