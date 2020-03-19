SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Afterpay (ASX:APT), the leader in "Buy Now, Pay Later" payments for top fashion and beauty brands, announced its third bi-annual Afterpay Day taking place on March 19 and 20, 2020. During this two-day sale, Afterpay brand partners will offer consumers deals and promotions from many of their favorite fashion, beauty and homeware retailers and brands. Consumers can visit Afterpay.com to access these special promotions and discounts from over 1,700 participating merchants such as Anthropologie, Steve Madden, Urban Outfitters, Kylie Skin, Anastasia Beverly Hills and Tarte Cosmetics. Some of the top deals expected include:
- 20% off your purchase at Anthropologie
- $20 promo if you spend $100 using Afterpay at Urban Outfitters
- 25% off your purchase or 35% off of purchases on $150 or more at J.Crew
- 20% off your purchase at Morphe
- Gift with purchase at Ray-Ban
- 20% off your purchase at Tarte Cosmetics
- 30% off your purchase at Anastasia Beverly Hills
- 20% off your purchase at Kylie Skin
- 20% off your purchase at bareMinerals
- 20% off your purchase at Schutz USA
- 60% off your purchase at Boohoo
- Gift with purchase at Sunglass Hut
- 30% off your purchase at BCBGMaxazria
- $30 off your purchase at Lucky Brand Jeans
- Buy One, Get One Free at DIFF Eyewear
- Gift with purchase at Dermalogica
- 30% off your purchase at Pura Vida
During the last Afterpay Day, over 80,000 customers shopped for deals and promotions from more than 1,100 retailers and brands. Some of the top shopped deals and promotions were from brands such as Revolve, Goat, Tarte Cosmetics, and Steve Madden, among others. In the U.S. alone, Afterpay partners with more than 7,400 online merchants, and has more than 3.6 million active users. Afterpay is offered by millennials' and Gen Z's favorite fashion and beauty retailers, and allows shoppers to receive products immediately and pay for them in four installments over time. The service is completely free for customers who pay on time - helping consumers budget their money responsibly without incurring interest fees or revolving debt.
About Afterpay Limited
Afterpay Limited (ASX: APT) has transformed the way people pay by allowing shoppers to receive products immediately and pay in four simple installments over a short period of time. The service is interest- and fee-free for customers who pay on time, encouraging responsible spending. The first quarter of the total is paid at the time of purchase, and each subsequent payment is due every two weeks. Afterpay is offered by more than 43,200 of the world's best retailers and is used by more than 7.3 million active customers globally. The solution is currently available in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and the United Kingdom, where it is called Clearpay. Afterpay is on a mission to be the world's most loved way to pay. www.afterpay.com