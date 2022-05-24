Tapscott, an award-winning eDiscovery expert, is the newest edition to BIA's Sales Team
NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BIA, a leading national eDiscovery, digital forensic and legal services provider, today announced the addition of Cary Tapscott to its sales team. Tapscott, an award-winning eDiscovery, data privacy and risk management expert, will work as BIA's newest National Account Director.
Tapscott joins BIA with more than ten years of eDiscovery experience in consulting and litigation technology sales. He started at DSI/Legility as Senior eDiscovery Consultant and Channel Partner Manager, where he was a top-performing seller, overseeing the company's 25 largest client accounts. Tapscott's sales excellence and client focus led to him deliver 234% of individual revenue targets in 2019. He trained and mentored sellers as the internal lead and subject matter expert on all company platforms. From there, Tapscott became the Senior National Account Executive and Implementation Lead at Exterro, where he served as a sales mentor for the organization's Incident Breach Management and Vendor Risk divisions, leading the team across qualification, needs analysis, and implementation phases of client projects.
With his blended knowledge of the legal electronic discovery and healthcare industries, Tapscott became the IT Overwatch Program Director and Consulting Manager at PYA. During his time there, he helped grow the firm's eDiscovery, litigation support, SOC2, HITRUST and IT consulting service lines while also launching firm initiatives and guiding the Overwatch program intern team. Tapscott's effective communication across all levels of the organization resulted in an increase to the Overwatch client subscription base by 225% in just the first four months. Tapscott's impressive resume and talent for bridging the gap between business and technology teams makes him an invaluable sales resource.
"We're thrilled to welcome Cary to BIA," said Mark MacDonald, SVP of Business Development. "Cary brings to BIA a deep understanding of the eDiscovery technology landscape and extensive experience providing eDiscovery and managed document review solutions to small, medium and large corporate and legal clientele. I am confident that Cary's knowledge, personable nature, and high integrity will be a tremendous asset to BIA and to our clients."
In his new role as National Account Director, Tapscott will work with new and existing BIA clients to help achieve their eDiscovery-related objectives for compliance, litigation and investigations. His knowledge and industry experience will guide the BIA team in providing optimal solutions for each client's unique needs.
Tapscott holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Business Administration in Strategic Leadership from the University of Tennessee.
About BIA
As an industry pioneer, BIA continues to set the standard for reliable, innovative and cost-effective eDiscovery services. Its customer-first focus has resulted in countless innovations copied widely across the industry today. From technical innovations like truly remote data collections and the first cloud-based, end-to-end eDiscovery platform to service revolutions like reusing data and coding across matters and hiring dedicated, full-time employees for document review, BIA consistently stands at the leading edge of the industry. Founded by legal and technology professionals, BIA provides the entire spectrum of eDiscovery services – including attorney document review – with minimal disruption to its clients' daily business operations. To learn more, visit BIA at https://www.biaprotect.com or on Twitter at @biaprotect.
