NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BIA, a leading national eDiscovery, digital forensic and legal services provider, today announced the addition of Nick Davolt to its Litigation Technology team. Nick is a certified Relativity Master and will work as BIA's newest Litigation Technology Expert.
Nick brings to BIA more than ten years of eDiscovery experience in both personnel and project management and review tool administration. He started his career as Production Supervisor at Emerald Light Technologies, Intl., where he was responsible for handling client requests, resolving errors and managing the production team's day-to-day operations. In 2009, Nick began working as Project Manager and Engineer at Iris Data Services. He managed projects through all phases of the litigation project life cycle, including initial RFP, scoping calls, production, training, and post-delivery support. He was essential in maintaining database functionality and data integrity, as well as administering online hosting platforms for internal and outside reviewers.
At UnitedLex in Kansas City, MO, Nick held positions as Assistant Project Manager, Assistant Manager in Platform Operations and Senior Manager. It was there that Nick acquired Relativity Master status. The hosting platform Relativity offers many certifications that help eDiscovery professionals validate their proficiency. Certification areas include project administration, processing, analytics, infrastructure, and other specialty categories. To achieve Master status, one must be a current Relativity Certified Administrator and obtain/maintain four specialty certifications. When asked why he decided to pursue a Relativity Master certification, Nick said: "Mostly for the personal challenge of doing something few have completed, but also to expose myself to parts of the platform that I don't use every day." Currently there are roughly 130 Relativity Masters in the world.
In his new role as Litigation Technology Expert, Nick works diligently to process review and brainstorm future solutions. He helps fulfill client requests and needs, working to ensure efficient, effective and innovative use of the various review platforms offered by BIA, including Relativity and Reveal. His years of experience further bolster BIA's Quality Control Team that sets standards and oversees various Quality Control processes and reviews.
"We are very excited to have Nick join the BIA team," said Adam Feinberg, EVP of Professional Services. "We look forward to Nick leveraging his ten-plus years of experience in multiple areas of eDiscovery and sharing with us an expert knowledge of Relativity rare in our industry. Nick will be key in providing excellent service to our clients."
