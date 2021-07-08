LEWES, Del., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bid ON Energy announced today the release of its latest software updating its powerful electricity and natural gas purchasing platform.
With its platform and new generation technology, in addition to prospective customers being able to purchase energy directly from suppliers at lower rates, the technology now connects to all deregulated energy states local utilities.
Alan Ramer, Bid ON Energy's Managing Partner, in announcing this latest development said, "We are excited to help shape the future of commercial energy procurement with our latest release and system update. This is because, besides giving our customers the opportunity to shop suppliers for the best terms and lowest energy rates, our customers now get notification from their local utility, that can significantly lower their energy spend. This is a powerful combination that will help customer's lower energy costs."
Bid ON Energy an energy broker, advisor and consultant, is staying true to their commitment to deliver low price and quality commercial electricity solutions to clients across the United States. It continues to deliver innovative cost-effective services to businesses. The company is a leading name in the US energy market, specializing in discount procurement of natural gas and electricity for commercial clients.
It also delivers solutions, to commercial energy users, who want to purchase directly from suppliers via licensing their platform. The global energy market continues to evolve over the years. There are different stakeholders now, delivering products to meet a growing demand for the diverse needs of businesses.
The case is not particularly different in the United States. A recent report published on Statista shows over 4,000 TWh was generated in 2019. Unfortunately, one of the major challenges faced by companies across different industries is their access to low priced commercial energy! Many of the available solutions are highly priced! However, Bid ON Energy is challenging this narrative, charting a new course in the delivery of commercial energy to customers, by uniquely blending its technology with affordable quality suppliers.
Bid ON Energy has challenged the market by producing proprietary technology. This technology helps businesses save on their energy costs. Ultimately it increases the level of competition among electricity and natural gas suppliers, enhancing productivity while driving prices down for its customers. It challenges the status quo, in the commercial electric business market, partnering with more than 90 commercial energy suppliers across all energy deregulated US States and Canada, to deliver a variety of fixed, variable, or time day rates to customers. Bid ON Energy believes knowledge is power and customers want to be informed about the energy market they spend their hard earned money in. Some of the many benefits of their proprietary technology include daily market updates, capacity tags, peak grid day alerts, and renewal notices.
The launch of this new version of its energy markets platform will go a long way in positioning Bid ON Energy, to be a leader in the US commercial electricity and natural gas market.
For more information about Bid ON Energy and the range of services offered, please visit https://BidOnEnergy.org
