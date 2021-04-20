ATLANTA, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WorthPoint Corporation today announced a partnership with BidALot Coin Auction.
Based near Daytona Beach in Port Orange, Fla., BidALot Coin Auction is a family-owned business that buys and sells coins, gold, silver, currency, tokens, and other numismatic or exonumia items. The company presents weekly online coin auctions on Monday evenings at 7 p.m. EST.
BidALot President Larry Merhiy and his son Jason Merhiy have operated the company for more than 15 years.
"We are excited and proud to partner with WorthPoint so we can make the coin-buying experience the best it can be, including providing a new way for enthusiasts to discover or research our extensive sales archive," said Larry Merhiy.
Most customers access BidALot Auctions through its free, feature-rich mobile app, which enables convenient live bidding to an international audience. The app also offers consignment and absentee bid options, as well as access to the BidALot Auction archives.
To launch the partnership, WorthPoint's data team has added more than 30,850 sales results from BidALot Coin Auctions to the WorthPoint Price Guide.
"WorthPoint subscribers that are coin collectors will enjoy studying everything BidALot offers," said WorthPoint founder and CEO Will Seippel. "We are proud to welcome the company to the WorthPoint team."
BidALot's upcoming auction details are available via BidALotCoinAuction.com or Auctions.BidALotCoinAuction.com.
WorthPoint partners with a diverse group of online marketplaces and traditional auction houses to provide archived sales data for art, antiques, luxury, vintage, and collectible items. For more information on WorthPoint data partnerships, click here.
About WorthPoint Corporation: WorthPoint manages the largest online resource for researching, valuing, and preserving antiques, art, and collectibles. The company's suite of offerings on WorthPoint.com includes a Price Guide, a resource gallery for identifying maker's marks, autographs, patterns, and symbols (M.A.P.S.), and a digital Library with over 1,300 books on collectible topics. Through data aggregated from online marketplaces, including eBay and leading auction houses, WorthPoint empowers the antiques and collectibles industry by providing a steady stream of new data each month, building on more than 540 million archived prices and nearly 1.3 billion images to improve pricing transparency for sellers and buyers. Based in Atlanta, WorthPoint has subscribers on six continents.
