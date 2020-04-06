AUSTIN, Texas, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BidPrime Inc. today announced the launch of a fully customizable email template utility that allows users of the company's proprietary software and data-mining technology for the real-time gathering of publicly sourced government bids, RFPs and specifications to configure incoming alerts in over 1,250 different style and presentation preferences.
The new feature—rolling out this week to all BidPrime customers—gives users enormous flexibility in deciding how they want sorted or grouped solicitation announcements to be formatted upon arrival in their inboxes, said BidPrime COO - Stephen Hetzel.
"In my conversations with clients, I've heard hundreds of suggestions about our email alerts. The customer feedback is so varied that we decided it was best to feature a utility where our customers could easily select from a selection of email bid email templates through the BidPrime platform," Hetzel said.
"Many of our customers rely exclusively on BidPrime's email alerts to be the first to know about newly released government bids—and most of them prefer to fit BidPrime into their existing workflow through email notifications rather than by adding to their already busy schedules a new daily process of logging in," he added.
BidPrime CTO - Josh Schwartzbeck said the new utility enables customers to easily select bid-email templates from choices ranging between basic and robust.
"Each template is designed to let customers take advantage of a variety of useful localization display options," Schwartzbeck said. "What's more, every template is responsive and compatible with desktop email and mobile devices. We've made it especially easy for customers to explore this new feature to build their own bid alert style from easy, short menus."
Schwartzbeck added that the templates also meet Section 508 principles for accessibility.
"We wanted to ensure that the greatest possible number of users would be able to benefit from these outstanding templates, so we put a lot of focus into Section 508 principles," he explained.
Hetzel said BidPrime plans to follow this launch with quick adaptation and deployment of more templates as design guidelines evolve.
BidPrime also this week is unveiling an update for its already streamlined interface to further enhance the speed and search experience of using BidPrime, Hetzel said.
