AUSTIN, Texas, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Government pleas for private sector help tamping down the coronavirus pandemic have risen so sharply in just the past 72 hours that BidPrime Inc. this morning announced free access to a new hub aimed at expedited mass-sharing of federal, state, and municipal solicitations related to COVID-19 response.
BidPrime uses proprietary software and data-mining technology to gather government proposal invitations and bid requests in real-time so customers can be the first to know of new public sector opportunities.
According to BidPrime Chief Operations Officer Stephen Hetzel, the volume of COVID-19 related solicitations from government agencies at all levels has significantly increased since Sunday.
"Municipalities, states, and the federal government are working at breakneck speed to deal with the coronavirus crisis—and the more intensive the response to the contagion, the more they're asking businesses for help," Hetzel said. "The help they're requesting is urgent and the needs are many and growing, which is why we're seeing the dramatic increase in solicitations for bids and quick quotes."
Hetzel said BidPrime was approached by numerous government agencies about providing access to COVID-19 bid opportunities at no cost to users in the private sector.
"They wanted widest possible distribution across our network in order to attract bids from beyond their established vendors, since many of the companies they've been doing business with are now themselves overwhelmed by COVID-19," Hetzel said.
BidPrime Chief Technology Officer Josh Schwartzbeck noted that the government agencies sought out BidPrime because of the company's industry leader positioning and capabilities.
"We're grateful for the chance to contribute to the fight against COVID-19," Schwartzbeck said. "Our team really wanted to do something to help right now and in our own way."
BidPrime's COVID-19 Government Bid Hub is available at www.bidprime.com/covid and will be free for COVID-19 related federal, state, and municipal solicitations, Schwartzbeck said.
He added that government agencies interested in extending COVID-19 related opportunities to BidPrime's nationwide vendor network may send solicitations to covid19@bidprime.com.
Meanwhile, solicitations unrelated to the coronavirus situation can be accessed by registering for a free trial of BidPrime's services, which include continuous automated notification of new bid opportunities issued by state and local agencies, Hetzel indicated.
The BidPrime database currently lists more than 94,000 active bid opportunities, with thousands more added each business day, he said.
