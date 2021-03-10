SINGAPORE and SANDPOINT, Idaho, Mar. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bidsopt, a leading programmatic demand-side platform, and the Kochava Collective, the world's largest independent mobile-first data marketplace, today announced their new partnership. The collaboration will enable marketers and brands to utilize enhanced affinity audiences, interest targeting and audience demographics data. Hence, Bidsopt's existing and new advertisers will benefit from the Kochava Collective's privacy-first mobile data.
With the partnership, Bidsopt's user traffic will be matched with more than 9 billion of the Kochava Collective's devices that are derived from precise real-world visits. This will give marketers a unique added knowledge about their customers' behavior and spending patterns, serving as a powerful tool for new customer acquisition and retention campaigns. Understanding a user's interest and affinity toward certain brands or products improves the capabilities of a marketer to unlock potential communication opportunities through omni-channel media.
"We're happy and excited to partner with the Kochava Collective to bring its unique audience capabilities to our DSP and make sure it helps our advertisers to achieve their goal with greater efficiency and control", said Jomith George, Director, Bidsopt. "As consumers' behaviour changes over time, this insight is critical to any effective marketing campaign strategy", he added.
Marketers can now choose Bidsopt as an activation partner from Kochava Collective's dashboard to activate the audience in Bidsopt DSP. Bidsopt also provides managed data activation services to its clients based on the marketing objectives of the campaign.
"Our alignment with Bidspot continues to underscore our commitment to providing powerful data in a privacy-first way," said Brian Cox, General Manager, Kochava Collective. "Our goal is to help growth marketers maximize their campaign performance and this will deliver on just that."
The Kochava Collective collects data from vetted first- and third-party sources that are ingested and segmented into a range of behavioral, demographic, and location segments. These data segments can be leveraged to enhance a client's internal database for more detailed data enrichment and analysis. Enriched data can also be activated across major social and programmatic platforms.
Bidsopt recently released lots of new features and capabilities to its platform including audience segmentation, support for video and better viewability tools. The addition of the Kochava Collective shows Bidspot's commitment toward delivering better products which suit the growing demands of the advertisers and marketers. Bidsopt offers a whole suite of programmatic advertising services and is one of the few DSPs which provides both managed and self-service media buying services across both display and video campaigns.
About Kochava
Kochava Inc. is a real-time data solutions company offering the leading omni-channel measurement and attribution solutions for data-driven marketers. The Marketers Operating System™ (m/OS) from Kochava empowers advertisers and publishers with a platform that seamlessly integrates and manages customer identity, measurement and data controls. Unlike the complicated, siloed tech stacks employed today, the m/OS takes the next step: unifying all of your data and critical omni-channel solutions into a cohesive, operational system that goes beyond data aggregation and reporting. The m/OS provides the foundation for limitless advertiser and publisher tools, including the option to build third-party solutions onto the platform. By design, m/OS facilitates success by making data accessible and actionable to maximize ROI.
With a culture of customer-driven innovation, dedication to data security, and the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is trusted by top brands to harness their data for growth. Kochava also hosts the largest independent mobile data marketplace, the Kochava Collective. Headquartered in Sandpoint, Idaho, the company has offices globally. For more information visit their website http://www.kochava.com. Follow Kochava on social media: Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
About Bidsopt
Bidsopt is a programmatic advertising technology company offering media buying service to brands and agencies. The company offers industry leading DSP and video products across global markets. We boast as one of the few DSPs which provides both managed and self service account management services.. The Bidsopt DSP provides extensive targeting across multiple RTB exchanges and direct publishers. Using machine learning predictive algorithms and Big Data analysis, Bidsopt DSP identifies and targets high quality mobile users in real-time.
With rich experience and technical expertise in building and managing campaigns, engaging with advertisers, the company provides round the clock support to its clients. Company has its presence in India, Singapore and UK and for more information, visit http://www.bidsopt.com. Follow Bidsopt on social media: Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
