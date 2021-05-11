EVANSTON, Ill., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Big Chalk Analytics, a data strategy and analytics company, announced a suite of services to help companies drive better ROI through better evaluation of their marketing investments and to better predict the return on campaigns yet to be launched. The new offering, Marketing Effectiveness on Demand (MEOD), reduces project time, lowers project costs, and expands the level of insight provided by traditional marketing effectiveness studies.
"We founded Big Chalk to advance the disciplines of data transformation and accessible analytics," said Sean Ogar, a founding partner. "Marketing Effectiveness on Demand is a natural extension of that. Plus, with platform providers like Google and Apple restricting other forms of measurement, flexible, holistic marketing effectiveness models are even more valuable to clients."
For years, marketers and brand managers have employed statistical models to measure the performance of their marketing investments. However, gathering the data to feed the models, combined with crunching the numbers and validating the results, made these projects costly and time consuming.
In MEOD, Big Chalk delivers several benefits to brands seeking better measurement and ROI for their marketing activity:
1. Big Chalk has reduced the overall project time from an industry average 12-14 weeks to 5-6 weeks, which gives brands the ability to act on study results faster.
2. The time savings created by Big Chalk's automation translates into lower project costs for clients – up to 30% compared with industry norms.
3. The time saved on manual manipulation of data allows for more personal engagement with Big Chalk's MEOD consultants, who help ensure clients and agency partners are focused on the right questions to answer in order to improve ROI and make better future decisions.
In addition, traditional marketing effectiveness tools only measure advertising campaigns and marketing programs that have been deployed. Big Chalk's MEOD solution enables marketers to estimate the success of campaigns not yet deployed.
"With the trove of consumer conversations available from digital platforms, we can predict the likeliness that a new message or new content partnership will generate higher or lower ROI when compared with past campaigns," said Ogar. "This takes much of the risk out of launching a truly novel campaign."
For more information on Big Chalk Analytics' new Marketing Effectiveness on Demand offering, visit: https://www.bigchalkanalytics.com/index.php/meod
About Big Chalk Analytics
Through its analytic talent network of 1,500+ experts, Big Chalk is able to deploy unique and in-demand talent, tools, and skillsets to solve its clients' most vexing analytics problems. With headquarters in Evanston, IL, Big Chalk offers consulting, technology, and managed services solutions across an array of verticals and functional areas inclusive of - predictive analytics, integrated marketing & ROI, consumer research and insights, data management & optimization, and revenue management. Big Chalk's client roster includes some of the largest organizations in the CPG, HealthCare, Media, Research, and Technology industries.
CONTACT: Rick Miller , +1 847-957-1861; rick.miller@bigchalkanalytics.com
Media Contact
Rick Miller, Big Chalk Analytics, +1 847-957-1861, rick.miller@bigchalkanalytics.com
SOURCE Big Chalk Analytics