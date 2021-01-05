DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Big Data Analytics, AI, and Collaborative Combat Driving the Evolution of Land-based EO/IR CONOPS, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study will benefit those who are interested in learning about the current state of electro-optic /infrared (EO/IR) operating concepts and how they will evolve with the emergence of new technologies and threats.
This study identifies emerging trends that will have an impact on the EO/IR industry and highlights areas of opportunities in the land segments and also the technology adoption that will potentially add value in terms of helping the security objectives.
All security industry participants and other industry verticals will benefit from this research as this is a growth insight study investigating the potential impact that future technologies will have on the market and how it will evolve during the forecast period. Technology companies who are looking at new avenues to add capabilities to their portfolio will also benefit from this study.
Research Scope
Product Scope: Industry megatrends and defense megatrends
Geographic Scope: Global
End-user Scope: All industries interested in Land EO/IR
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the products currently in use and what are their capabilities?
- What are the overarching current themes that will influence future buying behavior?
- How will CONOPS evolve in Land EO/IR?
- What new technologies, services, and capabilities will operators require as a result of the evolution of CONOPS?
- What should defense OEMs do to ensure their products and positioning remain competitive as CONOPS evolves?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
- Trends Impacting Demand: 2020-2029
- Disruptive Forces
- Key Predictions
- Capability Impact: Evolving Technologies
- State of Digitalization
- Spending and Operational Priorities
3. Research Scope & Methodology
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Objectives and Questions
4. General Market Trends
- Geopolitical Snapshot
- Geopolitical Analysis
- Economic Situation/COVID-19
- COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions
- COVID-19
- Trend Analysis: Impact on Demand
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, 2020
- Growth Drivers for Land EO/IR Market
- Drivers Explained
- Growth Restraints in Land EO/IR Market
- Restraints Explained
- Evolving CONOPS
- EO/IR CONOPS Evolution
- Current State of Land EO/IR Concepts
- Current Land EO/IR Concepts
- Future Concepts of Land EO/IR - Autonomous Functionality
- Future Concepts of Land EO/IR - Sensor Fusion
- Future Concepts of Land EO/IR - Collaborative Combat
- Future Concepts of Land EO/IR - Soldier Modernization
- Future Concepts of Land EO/IR - Spectrum-Constrained Environment
- Future Concepts of Land EO/IR - Transparent Cockpit
6. Technology
- Technologies Impacting Capabilities and Demand
- Technology Analysis
- Strategic Conclusions: Global
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Data Processing to Enable Faster Sensor to Shooter Loop, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 2: Low-cost and Medium-capability EO/IR Solutions, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 3: Extended Support to Cater to Operators With Limited Budgets, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 4: Modular and Multi-mission Solutions, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 5: Image Processing to Enable Information Extraction in Degraded Environments, 2020
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
8. The Last Word
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cgk24u
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716