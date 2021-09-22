NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global big data market size is expected to grow by USD 247.30 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's big data market report estimates the market to register a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and Splunk Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing data generation and growing investment in smart city initiatives will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Big Data Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Big Data Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Services
- Software
- Deployment
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
- Hybrid
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Big Data Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the big data market in the IT consulting & other services industry include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and Splunk Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Big Data Market size
- Big Data Market trends
- Big Data Market industry analysis
The big data market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing use of data analytics in various sectors will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the cost factor and the lack of awareness about the benefits of big data analytics will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the big data market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Big Data Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist big data market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the big data market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the big data market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of big data market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Services- Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Splunk Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
