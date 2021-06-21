NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio identifies the increasing volumes of data generation as one of the major factors driving the growth of the big data market. Most businesses worldwide are increasingly adopting consumer-based applications. This is resulting in the generation of huge amounts of structured and unstructured data. Also, the growing adoption of Industry 4.0 is further increasing the amount of data generated among organizations. This is forcing businesses to invest in technologies such as big data analytics to derive insights, which help them make crucial operational and managerial decisions.
The big data market report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.
In 2020, North America accounted for about 48% of the global market share, and the region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Over the years, enterprises in the region have undertaken various digital transformation initiatives by investing in emerging technologies such as big data and advanced analytics, IoT, and several mobility projects. In addition, rising investments in warehouse expansion by retail giants in the region are creating significant growth opportunities for market vendors.
Similarly, the market generated maximum revenue from the services segment in 2020. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the rising demand for big data analytics services from enterprises. In addition, the growing need to modernize IT infrastructure will support the growth of the services segment during the forecast period.
Although the big data market is expected to record a healthy growth during the forecast period, data security issues and system integration and interoperability issues might reduce the growth opportunities for market participants. This report on the big data market will help businesses become better equipped, make informed decisions, and develop effective strategies to improve their market positions.
Technavio's reports offer customizations as per the specific needs of companies. Our custom reports include a further breakdown of market segmentation at regional levels, information on additional market players, and the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 recovery phase.
