LONGMONT, Colo., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Working along side Big Head Wines, Inc. (Big Head Wines) in a digital transformation role, NuVerge, LLC. (NuVerge) announced today a successful go-live of their Next Generation Winery solution; NuTrax for Wine™ built on Nextworld's No-Code platform Nextbot™, with the objective of enhancing Big Head Wines operational performance.
This mission critical project went live Sept 20th, 2021 before grape processing commenced for the season. The NuVerge professional services team guided Big Head Wines and performed key tasks on this project including and not limited to:
- Setup vineyard blocks, grower contracts and generated harvest records
- Connected to weather source for up to date weather integration for vineyard operations functionality
- Setup over 350 vessels and barrels
- Setup proprietary Blend ID's and Intended Uses and loaded bulk wine inventory items
- Setup additives, ingredients and consumables items and loaded inventory on hand
- Setup price matrix to include GGO Grapes for Processing Prices and Licence Fees per Ton for 2021
- Setup and configured Quality tests
- Setup Grower, Weighbridge and Cellar Operations
- Provided application functional/technical support and implementation support
- Provided full Project Office Management support
- Setup Company Structure, Directory records for employees, suppliers and grape growers
- Provided user training performed on IOS and Android based mobile devices
- Adjusted view settings to align to Big Head vision of using solution functionalities right in the cellar, the vineyard or anywhere else the action takes place
Jakub Lipinski, Proprietor and Head of Operations, said, "We believed NuVerge had a forward thinking wine solution when we purchased their product and after working through the implementation process with NuVerge and now experiencing the software in production, we know we made the right decision! We can now adapt much quicker to fast changing market conditions and are prepared for rapid growth!" He further stated, "The industry experience of NuVerge made this a very smooth implementation and Go-Live experience."
Liubomir Popovici, Director, Wine and Spirit Industry Solutions, mentioned, "Congrats to the Big Head Wines team that worked closely with our NuVerge team to ensure their much needed requirements were met. Big Head Wines is now well positioned for the future. NuVerge will continually work with Big Head Wines to fully exploit all aspects of our NuTrax for Wine solution, working together to create further operational efficiencies."
About NuVerge
Established in 2018, NuVerge is a Global Reseller of Nextworld™ ERP Applications and Nextbot™ (a No-Code platform for business process automation). NuVerge is committed to leveraging Next Generation Business Software and Technologies that focused on digital transformation and accelerated process automation. Our NuTrax for Wine™ Solution focuses on; Farming & Viticulture, Product Control, Wine & Blending, Financials & Forecasting, and Technology that allows Wineries to integrate automated processes with ease.
The NuVerge Strategy is simple; assist our clients in the untethering of legacy software while improving their organizational performance and growing their business at an unprecedented pace.
NuVerge is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado and serves its North American client base from its East and West regional offices.
Please visit http://www.nuverge.com for additional information.
About Big Head Wines Inc.
Established in a relatively short amount of time after making wine in the area for over a decade, Big Head Wines has rapidly become one of the most well known wineries in Canada. As a family of passionate individuals that love all things vinous, Big Head Wines source only the best fruit from the Niagara region, working closely with growers that share their attention to detail and pursuit of the highest quality.
For more information visit https://bigheadwines.ca.
About Nextworld
Nextworld is ERP redefined for the modern enterprise. They are the only company to offer a full suite of enterprise solutions built from the ground up on a no-code development platform. Their state-of-the-art company and architecture insulates customers from rapid technology changes and keeps them ahead of what's next™.
Visit http://www.nextworld.net for more information.
