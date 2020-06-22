SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently acquired American Fibertek had been based out of New Jersey for over 30 years, but recently moved to St. Petersburg, Florida. The move allows the leading American-manufactured electronics company to utilize and be a part of the ever strong and continually growing electronics manufacturing scene in St. Petersburg and the surrounding areas.
"One of Pinellas County's greatest strengths is electronics manufacturing," says Scott Talcott, business development manager, Pinellas County Economic Development. "Electronic component circuit board assembly, switches, power supplies and other digital network hardware are advanced tech. Our workforce that produces and assembles these components is very strong."
The industry support in the area is of the highest caliber. From component distributors like Sensible Micro Corporation right next door in Tampa to an "experienced workforce in electronic assembly. We even have a certified electronics training company in Clearwater to assist if needed," said Talcott.
St. Petersburg is forward thinking and very proactive in developing strong and diverse local commerce. "Companies like American Fibertek are exactly the type of employer that the Grow Smarter initiative in St. Pete seeks to build," said J.P. DuBuque, President and CEO of the Greater St. Petersburg Area Economic Development Corp.
DuBuque is spot on: American Fibertek takes great pride in its deliberate diversity. As a woman-owned small business, the company chose to relocate to 745 43rd Street South in St. Petersburg, which is in a HUBZone (Historically Underutilized Business area). Additionally, all of these attributes (woman-owned, small business, HUBZone) contribute as benefits for Federal partners.
American Fibertek plans to utilize all of the resources St. Petersburg and surrounding areas have to offer, ultimately making the company better, faster and stronger.
