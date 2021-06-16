NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BigID, a leader in data discovery and intelligence for privacy, protection and perspective, today announced it is a finalist in the Data category for this year's annual Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards.
The annual Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards recognize vendors that have introduced noteworthy innovations in technology that advance business and IT. The Digital Innovation Awards showcase advances in the productivity and potential of business applications as well as technology that contributes significantly to improved efficiency, productivity and the performance of an organization.
Acclaiming BigID for its Data Intelligence Platform, the Data award is for a technology vendor that best exemplifies innovation in big data and related technologies for supporting data and information management related needs.
"The demand for continuous innovation in digital technology for data is substance, and our Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards identifies and promotes vendors that advance the industry.", said Mark Smith, CEO and Chief Research Officer, "BigID has brought forward significant innovation in the intelligence it applies to data, as well as the importance of managing the governance, privacy and protection of this organizational asset. Congratulations to the entire organization for its commitment to the technology industry."
BigID CEO and co-founder Dimitri Sirota comments, "We're delighted that our technology has been recognized for its innovation and contribution to the industry. Whether it's protecting data across the varied enterprise data landscapes or for organizations adhering to regulations, BigID is the first and only data intelligence platform to look across any data source or data pipeline, in the data center or cloud. We're looking forward to the final results of these awards."
The final selection for the Winner of the Digital Innovation Award in every category will be announced on Tuesday, June 29th 2021.
About BigID:
BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, protection, and perspective. By applying advanced machine learning and deep data insight, BigID transforms data discovery and data intelligence to address data privacy, security, and governance challenges across all types of data, in any language, at petabyte-scale, across the data center and the cloud. BigID has raised $246 million in funding since its founding in 2016 and has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2020 Forbes Cloud 100, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at http://bigid.com
