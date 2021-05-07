NEW YORK, NY and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BigID, a leader in data discovery and intelligence for privacy, protection and perspective, today announced it will sponsor the Carruthers and Jackson Summer School for Data Leaders, June 17 to September 2, 2021. Its sessions will equip data leaders with the tools and methodology needed for more effective data management, as well as address disruption versus innovation and the role of the Chief Data Officer.
Organized by best-selling authors Caroline Carruthers and Peter Jackson, the Summer School's 12-week virtual course for executives and data managers will provide practical advice, and foster a community of learning and best-practices for the next generation of global data leaders. There will also be proven assessments and methodologies to put into practice.
"We're excited to welcome BigID onboard as a sponsor for this year's Carruthers and Jackson Summer School for data leaders," said Carruthers and Jackson CEO and co-founder, Caroline Carruthers. "Its core proposition of enabling organizations to know, action and unleash data chimes perfectly with our mission at the summer school to empower data leaders to best utilise their data. I'm really looking forward to working with the BigID team as we continue to foster a data community and share experiences to build a better understanding of how we can be innovative with data intelligence."
The weekly courses will start at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 17. The 90-minute sessions will include instruction on:
● the secret ingredients to becoming a successful Chief Data Officer
● having the right technology, tools and teams
● leading change
● strategy, culture and ethics
BigID's will be featuring two key sessions: one on how to embrace modern technologies to get the best of data automation and governance, and another on how the Chief Data Officer can be a disruptor - and transform the world of data governance to help organizations get the most value from their data.
BigID's first-of-its-kind platform reimages data management for enterprises in a data governance suite that starts from the data up: with automation, deep context, and improved accuracy and efficiency for data management teams so that they can get more value from their data.
"We are proud to partner with the Carruthers and Jackson Summer School," said BigID co-founder and CEO Dimitri Sirota. "The program will equip the next generation of data leaders with the skills and network they need to make effective data-driven decisions and become influential forces within their organizations."
More than 450 participants graduated from the program in 2020 with the 2021 edition bringing together more data leaders from across the globe to learn, collaborate, and grow as part of a community of like-minded data professionals. Caroline Carruthers and Peter Jackson bring a combined five decades of data experience, having led data initiatives at Network Rail, Southern Water and the Pensions Regulator. The pair have previously been involved in data-focussed summer schools with the 2021 course open to all data leaders, regardless of job title.
Data leaders wishing to attend this year's Carruthers and Jackson Summer School can apply for a free place here.
