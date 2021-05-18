NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BigID, the leader in data discovery and intelligence for privacy, protection and perspective, today announced that Scott Casey, COO and CFO of BigID is scheduled to participate at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Wednesday, May 19 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time, in track 3. Additionally, Mr. Casey will host one-on-one and small group investor meetings throughout the conference.
BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, protection, and perspective. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2020 Forbes Cloud 100, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at http://bigid.com
