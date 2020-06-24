MOSMAN, Australia, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the creators of the much anticipated BIGSOFTI light attachment for mobile, laptop & camera devices successfully funded their Kickstarter campaign in just 45 minutes.
After two years of hard work, the crowdfunding campaign will allow for Sydney TV commercial director and founder of BIGSOFTI Al Morrow, to launch BIGSOFTI into full production.
BIGSOFTI was developed and designed in collaboration with the prestigious team at VERT in Redfern, NSW. The VERT team have won multiple Good Design awards and are the brains behind design elements for technology brands SONY and INTEL.
The result is the first of its kind: a lightweight, compact mobile light attachment that dramatically improves the quality of your photos, video and video calls, allowing you to create professional content.
BIGSOFTI is a device that pushes the boundaries, unmatched in its innovation, performance and price.
The Kickstarter campaign launched Wednesday 24th June 6:00AM PST and the project goal of $12,500 USD was completed by 6:45AM PST. Though the project is now funded, Kickstarter backers still have the opportunity to purchase the BIGSOFTI device and accessories at early-bird discounted prices until the 24th of July 2020.
"The vision of BIGSOFTI was to bring the principles of professional film set photography to everyone, creating a product that could enable them to replicate this in every scenario. Whether it be small businesses creating content for their website & socials or just a night out with friends to capture great photos and memories," says BIGSOFTI founder Al, Morrow.
"The basic principles of beauty lighting is that you want to use the biggest, softest source to light your subject. The bigger the light is, the better it wraps around the features on the face, reducing hard shadows, and the more diffused a light, the softer any shadows that do fall on the face will be. So this helps reduce the visibility of any bumps and blemishes."
All pledges have an estimated delivery of December 2020 making it a perfect gift for someone special this Christmas!
