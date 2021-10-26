STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celerant Technology, a preferred software provider for the NBDA, today announced that Bike Mart™ (formerly Richardson Bike Mart) selected Celerant to improve their in store and online sales and services. Bike Mart, one of the largest bicycle retailers in the nation, will leverage Celerant's Stratus Enterprise™ solution for point of sale, ERP, in store kiosks, eCommerce, inventory management and fulfillment, bicycle repair services, CRM, along with automation, custom development and industry integrations.
"With all the recent changes to customer behavior, and with five locations and more to come, it was time to move forward with an advanced and fully-integrated system," stated Ken 'Woody' Smith, Owner and President of Bike Mart. "This will provide us with greater visibility of our data, and help us organize workflows and provide a consistent shopping experience. Not only is Celerant the best choice to unify our business, they are able to provide the enhanced vendor integrations, automation and custom development we need in just a couple of short months."
Unified Commerce: Sales and Service
With Celerant, Bike Mart will have a unified approach to manage their entire business, in store and online, from a centralized location. From the Celerant Back Office, Bike Mart can access all point of sale and eCommerce transactions, customer data and repair orders, and monitor inventory and store performance in real-time. Bike Mart can also update products, pricing and promotions in one place, with changes reflected on their point of sale and eCommerce website instantaneously, helping them maintain data consistency across all channels.
Streamline Inventory and Fulfillment
To streamline inventory management, Celerant is providing Bike Mart with integrations to all of their top distributors. Bike Mart can access and import product catalogs from within the point of sale, and automate replenishment based on minimum/maximum stock levels per store and priority rules per distributor. To provide a wider selection of merchandise, Bike Mart will pull product feeds via Celerant's in store kiosks and eCommerce platform in nearly real-time, consisting of their distributors' available products- with descriptions, images, map pricing and inventory levels, in many cases; and automatically route orders to their distributors' warehouse for drop shipping. Bike Mart will also provide same-day in store/curbside pickup, and leverage Celerant's shipping integrations to determine the optimal fulfillment method for delivery.
Bike Mart will leverage Celerant's existing and newer integrations with Trek, Hans Johnson, JBI.BIKE and QBP, and newer integrations with Specialized Bicycle Components, Giant Bicycles, Arundel, Gazelle, HLC, PEARL iZUMi, Santa Cruz Bikes, Shimano, Vittoria, and many others.
"Celerant has always supported the bicycle retail industry, and has worked hard to provide all the features and 3rd-party integrations necessary for a bike shop to increase sales and expand their business in store and online," stated Ian Goldman, President and CEO at Celerant Technology. "Bike Mart is unlocking the true value of our end-to-end solution by taking advantage of our core software, and custom features developed at a fraction of the time it would take other software companies, and by helping us expand our distributor integrations."
About Celerant Technology
Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider, ranked on the RIS LeaderBoard as a top-3 provider for 8 consecutive years. As a preferred software provider for the NBDA, Celerant supports bicycle retailers through point of sale, eCommerce, mobile apps, rentals, repairs/work orders, inventory management, auto ordering, promotions, CRM, loyalty rewards, marketplace integrations (i.e., Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Facebook, Everest.com), integrated email marketing, and more. For more information about Celerant's retail solution for bike shops, please visit http://www.celerant.com/bike-promo.
About Bike Mart
At Bike Mart, we're dedicated to sharing our knowledge and our passion with you, whether visiting us to purchase your first bike, returning to us for your annual bike maintenance, or you're new to the area and in search of riding buddies. We carry a wide selection of best-in-class bicycles, cycling apparel, and cycling accessories, and offer many beneficial programs to ensure you're enjoying exceptional value and convenient service. You can expect our product selection to feature the latest and greatest, but our dedication to you remains as it was when Richardson Bike Mart was founded in 1962. We thank you for choosing Bike Mart for your cycling needs, and look forward to supporting you for many miles, on and off the road. For more information, please visit http://www.bikemart.com.
