RALIEGH, N.C., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bill Cramer has joined HNTB's Raleigh office as public involvement director. Cramer has 30 years of experience developing clear and concise messages on complex issues and delivering them to targeted audiences. For the past eight years, Cramer has worked with infrastructure leaders throughout the country and internationally. Cramer will be providing public involvement and communications expertise for the North Carolina Turnpike Authority as well as the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.
"We welcome Bill to the HNTB team," said Robert Bistline, project director in the Philadelphia office. "His perspective, experience and expertise with developing effective messaging and communication strategies will be instrumental to helping our clients advance their most important infrastructure and mobility initiatives."
Cramer recently led communications and public and media relations at the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association based in Washington, D.C. IBTTA is an international organization that advocates for the toll industry. He launched IBTTA's successful "Moving America Forward" public awareness campaign educating elected officials, the media and public about the benefits of tolling and greater mobility.
"I watched Bill raise the voice and visibility of the tolling and transportation industry, engage members, share their stories with the media, while educating the public about the need for infrastructure investment. His efforts in working with the media led IBTTA to be a trusted resource for the industry," said Kevin Hoeflich, PE, chair, tolling services, HNTB.
"Bill's background in national politics, government relations and marketing while working at the National Governors' Association among other key stakeholder groups throughout the country, results in him having a breadth of experience and knowledge that is unique and a valued asset," said Jennifer Harris, associate vice president, senior project manager. "We are thrilled to have him join our team at HNTB."
Cramer earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Westfield State University.
