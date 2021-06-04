ITASCA, Ill., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diversified Labeling Solutions (DLS), a national converter of pressure sensitive labels, is pleased to announce that effective June 1, Bill Johnstone has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. In this newly created role, he will be a key member of the executive team, working side by side with CEO Jim Kersten to execute the company's strategy and vision. Johnstone will be responsible for optimizing and aligning the operation of DLS' Illinois, Texas, Georgia and Nevada manufacturing plants, as well as their California distribution center.
Bill comes to DLS with more than 30 years' experience in the print and label industries. His previous positions include Vice President/General Manager at RR Donnelly and Chief Operating Officer at Fort Dearborn Company. His background in label manufacturing uniquely qualifies him to immediately impact the operations of DLS.
"All of us at Diversified are excited to have someone with Bill's label industry experience and successful executive background join our company," says Jim Kersten, DLS CEO. "We have seen significant recent growth. As we embrace that growth and look towards future success, it is vitally important to have a solid, industry veteran on board to lead the charge in ensuring our manufacturing operations are best in class. Bill is a great addition to DLS and will champion a superior customer experience. Our distributor customers can be confident that DLS will continue to deliver top-notch product quality along with superior service and support."
"I am thrilled to join the talented team at DLS," says Johnstone. "I feel this is an opportunity tailor- made for my experience and skill set and I look forward to working with the knowledgeable and dedicated DLS staff to support the growing needs of our distributor customers".
A wholly-owned subsidiary of TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd., DLS has been a preferred B2B supplier of high-quality, custom-printed pressure sensitive labels since 1985. All products, from blank labels to full color high-definition labels, are produced utilizing the latest in flexographic and digital printing technologies. Exemplar of their motto "We only succeed when you do," DLS's dedicated team is passionate about labels and is willing to share their expertise with partnered distributors to help them grow their business. With locations in five states and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, DLS is well-situated to offer products to distributor customers nationwide. To learn more about the dedicated team at DLS, its exceptional offerings and services, or to receive a quote in 3 hours or less, please visit teamdls.com or call 800.397.3013.
Media Contact
James Cirigliano, Diversified Labeling Solutions, +1 6306251225 Ext: 177, marketing@teamdls.com
SOURCE Diversified Labeling Solutions