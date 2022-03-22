NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bill-splitting apps market is expected to grow by USD 203.43 million from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 9.56% as per the latest forecast market report by Technavio. 45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for bill-splitting apps in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The large customer base of smartphones will facilitate the bill splitting apps market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Bill Splitting Apps Market Analysis Report by Platform (Android and iOS) and by Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".
Bill Splitting Apps Market: Drivers, Trends & Challenges
The bill-splitting apps market is driven by the growing penetration of smartphones. In addition, the rising preference for bill splitting apps in the household bill and rental payment applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the bill-splitting apps market. However, factors such as costs associated with bill splitting app development and operation may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers, trends, and challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Some of key Bill Splitting Apps Players:
The bill-splitting apps market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Groupee Pty Ltd - The company offers an instant pay sharing platform that enables people to group money to pay together.
- Locatable Ltd. - The company provides a bill splitting app to split expenses equally between the House members and friends.
- Microsoft Corp. - The company offers an app that is incorporated with bill split functionality.
- paerpay Inc. - The company offers a bill splitting app which enables guests to view, split, and pay for their orders with a text message or QR code.
- PayPal Holdings Inc. - The company offers a bill split feature to easily split costs between friends and family.
Bill Splitting Apps Market - Segmentation Analysis
Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)
- Andriod - size and forecast 2020-2025
- iOS - size and forecast 2020-2025
Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the bill splitting apps market size and actionable market insights on each segment.
Bill Splitting Apps Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.56%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 203.43 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.45
Performing market contribution
APAC at 45%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Groupee Pty Ltd, Locatable Ltd., Microsoft Corp., paerpay Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Splid, Splitwise Inc., Thumbworks Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Tricount
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Platform
- Market segments
- Comparison by Platform
- Android - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- iOS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Platform
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Groupee Pty Ltd
- Locatable Ltd.
- Microsoft Corp.
- paerpay Inc.
- PayPal Holdings Inc.
- Splid
- Splitwise Inc.
- Thumbworks Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Tricount
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
