HashCash's crypto payment gateway Billbitcoins experiences a surge in investor interest across the world, driven by rising crypto adoption and mainstream acceptance.
PALO ALTO, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Billbitcoins, a crypto payment gateway developed by HashCash Consultants, has garnered acclaim on a global scale, generating interest among organizations willing to accept cryptocurrencies as a payment option. Setting its sights higher, the blockchain development company plans to improve and offer the best crypto payment gateway services worldwide.
The rapid growth in digital asset implementation is pushing forward crypto's stake as a viable payment option among global business organizations. Market research indicates a consistent 22.8% CAGR across 2022-28. Even in a bearish phase, the current crypto market capitalization is $863 billion. An increasing number of nations are adapting to crypto payments, with Brazil becoming the latest in line.
Hashcash Consultants CEO and noted blockchain pioneer Raj Chowdhury states, "Crypto payments gateways will inevitably be the future of payment processing services. The merits combined with fluctuating fiat valuations is propelling its adoption across nations all over the world."
Billbitcoins combines cutting-edge blockchain architecture with the latest security updates. The payment gateway also features zero chargebacks and faster settlements at processing charges a fraction of conventional legacy services. The digital asset-based payment processor eliminates intermediaries from the process and utilizes Bitcoin's blockchain network to prevent identity theft protection and fraud. Billbitcoins also offers free conversion from BTC to fiat for the first $1 million.
HashCash-designed products have been deployed in more than 26 countries across 6 continents. The company contributed to the crypto transformation in several nations including the US, Brazil, UAE, and more. Winning top honors in blockchain development, HashCash recently announced discounts on all its blockchain products and solutions, including the white label crypto exchange.
Rising mainstream crypto relevance is driving a global interest in crypto-asset payment processors. The Billbitcoins crypto payment gateway offers revenue growth opportunities for businesses through alternative modes of transactions such as digital assets.
