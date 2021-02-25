TROY, Mich., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Billhighway, a leader in financial solutions designed for component-based organizations, shines as one of the nation's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® (Best and Brightest). No stranger to the national spotlight, Billhighway's progressive team-member initiatives, and collaborative culture are recognized for a ninth consecutive year.
The Best and Brightest program celebrates organizations that epitomize, "Better Business. Richer Lives. Stronger Communities." The most influential, trend-setting companies are recognized for their commitment to thoughtful human-resource practices and dedication to employee enrichment. Organizations must excel in a variety of categories including communication, work-life balance, employee education, and more.
"We are passionate about creating forward-thinking initiatives that allow our team members to grow both personally and professionally," said Billhighway Director of Team Member Success, Brenda Gallick. "Our company culture and the programs we build are a direct reflection of the inspiring energy and creativity of our team members."
Billhighway's team member-led, cross-functional Culture Team, fueled by ten core values known as company Plays, is a driving force behind ensuring that everyone feels appreciated, respected, and motivated. Each team has a culture champion that represents their team's shared ideas for building and improving the culture, and who also serves a role in addressing challenges, providing input on feedback surveys, and is the heart of bringing the "Powered By Fun" spirit to the daily life of team members. Blending career development and mentor programs with creative events like virtual Olympics and wellness challenges is the formula for Billhighway's comprehensive approach to culture.
"This award is a credit to our team members, who continue to make a tremendous impact on our clients and community, even in the face of a challenging year," said Billhighway CEO, Tom Bomberski. "Our mission is to support our team members with programming and resources that empower them to innovate and lead at all levels."
As part of a robust effort to support team members during the COVID-19 pandemic, Billhighway has pivoted to remote operations and offers flexible workdays. Additionally, culture and wellness programming are infused into the virtual workday through team-building activities, educational opportunities, and engaging online events.
