DENVER, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global cloud-based monetization and billing solution provider, BillingPlatform, today announced it was named the winner of a Silver Stevie Award in the Company of the Year – Computer Software – Small category in The 18th Annual American Business Awards. This is the second year in a row that BillingPlatform has been recognized with a Stevie Award for this category.
All organizations operating in the US are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to the winners during a live event on Wednesday, August 5.
More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Executive of the Year, and Best New Product or Service of the Year among others. BillingPlatform was nominated in the Company of the Year – Computer Software category for small businesses.
BillingPlatform is the industry leading cloud-based software solution that enables enterprises to automate revenue management processes. Companies have the ability to support any billing model and automate the entire monetization process from product conception through revenue recognition, all on a single platform.
More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. One member of the judging panel commented on BillingPlatform, "Congratulations on high revenue growth and deeper industry penetration. Billing is one of the most crucial parts of the business and BillingPlatform seems to have taken care of it very nicely." Another member of the judging panel pointed out, "Glad to see an innovative, robust, intuitive billing solution that is highly adaptable."
"Our customers rely on us to deliver critical revenue management solutions that help them adapt to unexpected disruptions and changing business models," said Dennis Wall, CEO at BillingPlatform. "I am extremely proud that BillingPlatform has been recognized as a repeat Stevie Award winner for our ongoing commitment to innovation and dedication to customer success."
"Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and compassion. We celebrate all of their stories and look forward to showcasing them during our virtual awards ceremony on August 5."
About BillingPlatform, Corp.
BillingPlatform's agile billing software solution gives innovative enterprises the freedom to effectively monetize and deliver products and services resulting in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. With global customers across multiple industries including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media, and software, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs, and improve overall customer experience. To learn more visit billingplatform.com.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
