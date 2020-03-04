DENVER, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global cloud-based monetization and billing solution provider, BillingPlatform, today released the results of its 2020 Trends in Finance study. The survey gathers trends from 300 finance executives in US companies with at least $50 million in annual revenue.
Key findings in the survey show finance executives are prioritizing revenue innovation in 2020. Many leaders expect to release new offerings, 60% plan to launch new products or services. Simultaneously, the same leaders are seeking to adapt their tactics, with 56% planning to institute disruptive business models. Another 30% will leverage creative pricing strategies this year.
Other key findings include 50% of finance leaders are increasing budgets in 2020 and 71% report that top technical challenges are outdated systems, infrastructure, or applications. This data indicates that many enterprises see operational systems as a barrier to agility and innovation – to transform digitally, legacy systems and processes need to evolve.
"The findings of BillingPlatform's first Trends in Finance survey are consistent with what we see from customers," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "Finance leaders want to innovate their revenue streams. However, leaders fear that their current enterprise systems won't support these goals without significant investment. As a cloud-based billing solution, BillingPlatform has helped many businesses solve these challenges. We enable enterprises to launch new products and monetize new business models in any market."
