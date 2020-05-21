DENVER, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global cloud-based monetization and billing solution provider, BillingPlatform, today announced its Spring 2020 release. This latest release from BillingPlatform includes new platform features to further modernize billing operations for senior finance professionals, increasing adaptability and control to levels not possible with other software options. Additionally, value-added partner solutions have been developed to further integrate BillingPlatform across the billing process ecosystem.
BillingPlatform is the industry leading cloud-based software solution that enables enterprises to automate revenue management processes. Companies have the ability to support any billing model and automate the entire monetization process from product conception through revenue recognition, all on a single platform.
This BillingPlatform release includes the following capabilities designed to streamline billing operations and extend the platform with partner solutions. In addition, several performance and usability enhancements have been implemented, further improving the customer experience.
Streamlining Billing Operations
- BillingPlatform Change Management: This feature solves a key compliance challenge, automating the promotion of changes between BillingPlatform environments, simplifying operations, reducing data entry errors, and saving time.
- Operational System Insights: Users gain a real-time view of all running processes, execution status, and pending work items giving financial leadership confidence that systems are running efficiently. This feature also provides the ability to immediately adjust to unexpected changes.
- Advanced Credits: Users can combine multiple line item credits into a single credit memo, issue prior billing adjustments, and accommodate credits, speeding credit processing, increasing operations agility, and improving the overall customer experience.
- Vouchers / Coupons: This valuable enhancement provides the ability to design and deliver flexible promotional vouchers and coupons, a great way to immediately convert new customers, build loyalty with existing customers, and grow revenue streams.
Adding Value to the Platform with Partner Solutions
- Taxation Automation via SureTax Connector: Users can complete comprehensive tax calculations to the invoice line item level, with user-configurability, offering full control over taxation behavior of existing or new offers.
- Taxation on Consolidated Invoice Line Items: Customers can consolidate individual invoice line items before sending to a tax engine, lowering the transaction volume run through the tax provider, and saving businesses significant costs and minimizing requirements for storing financial data.
- Salesforce BillingSync: This expanded feature provides more flexibility, giving sales teams the most accurate, up-to-date information about customers from lead to revenue.
"BillingPlatform's Spring 2020 release reflects innovative business-focused ideas from our customer community. We are fully committed to the continued development of our platform to meet those specific customer needs," said Leo Solomon, CTO and Co-founder of BillingPlatform. "All users of the platform, from finance to billing operations, will experience increased efficiency and control resulting in optimized day to day operations and a greater ability to drive revenue growth for their companies."
About BillingPlatform, Corp.
BillingPlatform's agile billing software solution gives innovative enterprises the freedom to effectively monetize and deliver products and services resulting in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. With global customers across multiple industries including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media, and software, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs, and improve overall customer experience. To learn more visit https://billingplatform.com/
