LONDON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Digital Pound Foundation, an independent forum to accelerate the implementation of the UK's digital Pound, launched October 14th with Billon Group as a founding member.
The Foundation will conduct research, advocacy, exploratory projects including Sandbox environments, and multi-stakeholder collaboration concerning the UK's proposed digital Pound design, implementation and roll-out.
Billon is a pioneer in tokenizing fiat currency on blockchain and serving blue chip companies such as ERGO Hestia insurance, Glovo, and Philip Morris with its innovative solutions. With e-money licences in the UK and in Poland, Billon is experienced in the design and delivery of regulated digital cash solutions as well as delivering a technological architecture without compromising security, privacy and compliance.
David Putts, Billon Group's chief growth officer and chair of regulated businesses, says, "Billon's view is that the world will have interconnected trusted networks of digital cash, all working in harmony within regulations and with full participation of central banks, commercial banks and e-money institutions. We joined the Foundation to share our commercial and technical experience, and to move closer to our vision to be the conduit bringing the inspiration of a tokenized world into a currency you use and trust today."
Foundation and Associate members include Billon Group, Electroneum, Quant, Ripple, Accenture, Avalanche and CGI.
Claire Conby, executive director and chief risk officer, Billon Financial Ltd, says that being part of such a forward-thinking and collaborative group of professionals is an exciting opportunity for Billon. "We have the technology, regulatory capabilities and expertise and, alongside our fellow members, look forward to exploring and demonstrating real-life use cases that will help to secure the UK as a leader in the transition to a digital economy."
About Billon
Billon created a DLT protocol and system specifically for tokenising and transacting national currency and processing sensitive data in compliance with regulations, thus unleashing the transformational capabilities of blockchain technologies in the regulated world. Billon's underlying protocol was designed for high throughput levels and low cost of maintenance in a range of environments. The system supports clients developing their own enterprise-grade applications in areas of Accounts & Transactions, Trusted Documents, and Identity & Data Sharing.
Billon Group Ltd. was founded in the UK in 2015, following several years of R&D in Poland. Its unique DLT protocol has been supported by many R&D grants, including the EU Horizon 2020 program. Billon is licensed to issue electronic money by regulators in the UK and Poland. Billon's growing client list includes leading companies such as FIS, Raiffeisen Bank International and BIK (the Polish credit reporting agency). Billon has offices in London and Warsaw.
For more information, visit http://www.billongroup.com. Follow Billon Group on LinkedIn & Twitter & Facebook.
About The Digital Pound Foundation
The Digital Pound Foundation was incorporated on 22 June 2021. It is an independent, non-profit organisation which works with a variety of stakeholders and participants towards the implementation of a well-designed digital Pound. For more information visit: https://digitalpoundfoundation.com
