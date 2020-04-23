LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust, the leader in B2B order-to-cash solutions, has been recognized as a "Best-in-Class" vendor according to Aite, a global research and advisory firm. In its "Aite Matrix Evaluation: Leading Providers of Integrated Receivables Solutions" report, Billtrust is identified as a "power player in the integrated receivables market" providing a "best-in-class solution."
A 13-page report excerpt is available for download at Billtrust.com/AiteReport. The report:
- Explores trends within the integrated receivables market.
- Looks at market growth and what functionality is top of mind for vendor roadmaps.
- Helps suppliers and financial institutions make more informed decisions as they select new technology partners.
- Identifies vendor strengths in critical areas.
From the report: "Billtrust is a power player in the integrated receivables market. The company is well-known primarily because of its deep penetration into the corporate market. With over 1,600 corporate clients, it has an even spread of clients among small, midsize, and large corporate segments providing a strong, stable foundation for continued growth. The user interface is designed with attractive and easy-to-understand graphics and analytics that are valuable to clients in all segments. The system allows for role-based permissions and audit reporting. Its full product suite supports all aspects of the end-to-end order-to-cash process—including invoicing to payment application process."
"Overall, clients are very satisfied with Billtrust's product, leadership, and reputation in the market," said Erika Baumann, Senior Analyst, Aite Group. "Strengths include the user interface and dashboard, dedicated servicing personnel, the ability to filter and match a lot of data quickly, and a commitment to the industry. Clients have reported that they would select Billtrust again if they were to go to bid, indicating satisfaction with the service."
"The Aite report reinforces our industry leadership and highlights our focus on delivering exceptional business outcomes and relentless commitment to serving our customers," said Steve Pinado, Billtrust President. "We're very pleased to be recognized as 'best-in-class' in the order-to-cash solutions space."
About Billtrust
Billtrust accelerates cash flow by automating credit decisioning and monitoring, invoice delivery, payment capture, cash application, and collections. Billtrust customers improve operational efficiency across the credit-to-cash spectrum via a flexible and integrated cloud-based solution set. Finance executives and A/R specialists love and recommend Billtrust for the remarkable cost savings, ease-of-use, process efficiency, and improved customer satisfaction rates. For more information, visit Billtrust.com.
About Aite Group
Aite Group is a global research and advisory firm delivering comprehensive, actionable advice on business, technology, and regulatory issues and their impact on the financial services industry. With expertise in banking, payments, insurance, wealth management, and the capital markets, we guide financial institutions, technology providers, and consulting firms worldwide. We partner with our clients, revealing their blind spots and delivering insights to make their businesses smarter and stronger. Visit us on the web and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.