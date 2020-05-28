LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust, the leader in B2B order-to-cash solutions, was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in The 18th Annual American Business Awards® FinTech category for its automated, configurable online Credit Application, a powerful recognition of the product's impact on credit and collections teams.
Billtrust introduced a new, redesigned Credit Application in November 2019, offering enterprise and mid-market companies more time-saving automation, flexibility and faster approvals. Responding to demand for faster customer onboarding and increased automation, Credit Application eliminates time-consuming manual processes by automating and accelerating the entire credit application process, allowing customers to begin placing orders faster.
"Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity and bottom-line results," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness and compassion. We celebrate all of their stories and look forward to showcasing them during our virtual awards ceremony on August 5."
"We are thrilled that Billtrust's Credit Application has been recognized and awarded a Bronze Stevie from The American Business Awards," said Derek Bluestone, Executive Vice President, Product Strategy. "Every great business journey begins with customer onboarding, and Billtrust Credit Application offers A/R teams unparalleled support by helping them leave inflexible PDFs, unseen credit applications and slow validations behind to create a better customer experience and seamless integration with Billtrust's complete order-to-cash solution."
One Stevie Award judge commented, "The financial industry needs a lot of new innovation like this. Most processes are long, cumbersome and tedious. Great idea!"
Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, August 5. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About Billtrust
Billtrust accelerates cash flow by automating credit decisioning and monitoring, invoice delivery, payment capture, cash application, and collections. Billtrust customers improve operational efficiency across the credit-to-cash spectrum via a flexible and integrated cloud-based solution set. Finance executives and A/R specialists love and recommend Billtrust for the remarkable cost savings, ease-of-use, process efficiency, and improved customer satisfaction rates. For more information, visit Billtrust.com.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.