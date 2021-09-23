NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, the BIM Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, the pre-and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions. The report will cover all segments such as BIM Market Size, BIM Market Share, etc.
The BIM market (building information modeling software) market value is anticipated to grow by $ 8.38 bn, decelerating at a CAGR of over 24% during the forecast period.
BIM Market Dynamics
The BIM market Size is driven by factors such as the increasing requirements for large-scale project management, reduction in design time, and the growth of the global construction market. High implementation and operating costs are hindering market growth. The challenges from open-source platforms might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.
BIM Market Company Profiles
The BIM market report provides complete insights on key vendors including 4M SA Advanced Technical Software Systems, Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Cadsoft Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, Hexagon AB, Nemetschek SE, Oracle Corp., Siemens AG, and Trimble Inc.
BIM Market Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the BIM market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
BIM Market Segmentation
- By Product, the market is classified into the following segments - Software and Services
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
