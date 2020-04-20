BIM Track becomes the first AEC issue tracking platform to be ISO 27001 certified, joining fortune 500 companies like Microsoft, Verizon, Apple, Google, Intel, and Amazon.
QUEBEC, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Web-based issue tracking platform BIM Track recently joined Fortune 500 brands such as Microsoft, Verizon, Apple, Google, Intel, and Amazon in becoming ISO 27001 certified. The certification offers a systematic approach to managing sensitive company information to ensure security at all levels possible.
Unfortunately, cyberattacks and data breaches are part of people's everyday reality. Whether you are a small business or part of a huge corporation, all of us can be targets. Cyberattacks are increasing across companies of all sizes.
BIM Track has clients all over the world, many of whom are large scale project owners working with highly sensitive project data. Not content with "good enough," BIM Track's CEO Jimmy Plante shares "we felt we needed to go the extra mile to better protect our clients' data and confirm our place as one of the leaders in our industry."
Achieving the accredited ISO certification "demonstrates that your company is following information security best practice, and delivers an independent, expert assessment of whether your data is adequately protected.", according to IT Governance USA
For BIM Track users, benefits of the certification of the platform include protection from third party risks, protection of your reputation, disaster recovery process and business continuity plan for worst-case scenarios, and protection protocols that are designed and tested in the actual production environment with real-world conditions.
There is no such thing as a risk-free world, but there are definitely things that can be done to prepare for and mitigate risk. "A security culture can't be a piece of paper; it has to be a way of working and living. When it comes to BIM Track's security and the integrity of our users' data, we are only as strong as the person next to us. I'm confident that we all stand strong against threats." - Jimmy Plante, CEO of BIM Track.
About BIM Track
Founded by consultancy firm BIM One Inc, BIM Track is the industry-leading web-based design and constructability issue management platform that empowers teams with improved coordination communication and issue-management workflows. BIM Track can be accessed using a browser, or directly in Revit, Navisworks, Tekla Structures, AutoCAD & more. Powerful reporting functionalities with project analytics and metrics help understand data and manage your performance through precise at both a project and user level.
