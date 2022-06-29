Segro will manage the global sales activities, enhancing Binah's long-term strategy to fulfill determined company revenue growth goals
TEL AVIV, Israel, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Binah.ai, the leading provider of software-based, general health and wellness video monitoring tools powered by artificial intelligence (AI), announced today it has appointed Dina Segro as its new Chief Revenue Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Segro will join Binah.ai's growing executive leadership team to define and execute the company's determined growth goals in healthcare, insurance, wellness and other applicable industries.
Binah.ai's software-only, video-based Health Data Platform transforms smartphones, tablets and laptops into health and wellness monitoring tools. With Binah.ai's state-of-the-art technology, healthcare, insurance and wellness companies can empower their clients to measure an extensive range of health parameters from anywhere. End-users can measure and share vital signs by simply looking into their personal electronic device's camera for less than 60 seconds.
Delivering on its vision and mission to support healthcare providers and payers anywhere, Binah.ai is improving accessibility and affordability for real-time, user-provided health data, empowering organizations to provide quality, personalized care and services at lower costs.
"We are excited to welcome Ms. Segro to the Binah.ai executive team and family, as we prepare for our next big growth stage," said David Maman, Co-founder and CEO of Binah.ai. "We value her leadership and unique professional expertise as she is a perfect fit to expand and solidify Binah.ai's footprint in North America, along with the global market. The healthcare, insurance and wellness industries are all going through historical changes and the contribution of our technology's capabilities will have a significant impact on their efforts to provide better, more personalized care to everyone, everywhere. We look forward to Ms. Segro's contribution to the fulfillment of our determined goal of becoming a world leader in the software-based health and wellness monitoring solution space."
From health insurance carriers, including Aetna and UnitedHealthcare, to digital health solutions and health consulting firms, Segro's career has touched many facets of the healthcare ecosystem. Dina holds a degree in Biochemistry and holds over 26 years of experience working in provider network management, sales, and account management.
"I am thrilled and honored to join the Binah.ai team and look forward to making a remarkable contribution to our success", says Segro. "I fully believe in Binah.ai's vision and unique capabilities which will empower our target industries to make immediate, positive impacts on people's health and wellbeing."
About Binah.ai
Binah.ai's award-winning AI-powered, video-based vital signs monitoring technology delivers on the company's vision and mission to allow for basic and universally accessible health and wellness services for everyone, anywhere. We are accelerating the digital transformation of numerous industries such as healthcare, insurance and wellness, and disrupting the remote patient monitoring industry by converting any smartphone, tablet or laptop into a vital signs monitoring tool, delivered with medical-grade accuracy. Binah.ai's technology has countless use cases that span fields including telehealth, remote patient monitoring, primary care, personal and corporate wellness, preventive medicine, virtual trials, nursing homes, insurance, and many more. Our technology is in use by leading global organizations that understand that latest technologies and connected services are the roadmap to personalized, streamlined, and universally accessible health services that empower both organizations, and personal users.
